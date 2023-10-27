PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Local Church Holds Kick Back Conversation to Help Local Teens

Millennium Temple Baptist
Millennium Temple Baptist(Miller)
By Dedrick Russell
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Millenium Temple Baptist Church is holding a Kick Back Conversation on Saturday, October 28th. It will be a time when young people can be free to talk about whatever is on their minds.  Pastor Demond Miller says current events are driving this conversation.

“We’ve been seeing on the news so many of our young people going missing,” Millenium Temple Baptist Church Pastor Demond Miller said. “So many of our young people getting into so much trouble in school - in the neighborhood. It’s even in the neighborhood that we are surrounded by. And I wanted to come up with a way what we can do to bridge the gap between our young people.”

The Pastor says there will be no phones allowed and no parents can enter the room during this conversation. Miller and his wife will even sign a non-disclosure agreement to prove to the young people who show up that their parents will not know what was discussed. Miller believes this will also the young people to be transparent.

“Really get out of their system what’s going on in their family,” Miller said. “What’s going on in their life - What’s going on in their school…I want to understand where they are - how we as the church can be involved in their lives more - but most of all to converse about what they have going on.”

Dre Bryant is a high school senior.  He says he will be present at the Kick Back Conversation and will bring a friend.  He believes a simple talk can make a difference.

“To come and talk,” Student Dre Bryant said. “And connect without having to worry about their parents and stuff like that - cause a lot of young people really can’t talk to their parents. They don’t have a lot of people to talk to…Who knows - there could be someone on the streets who is really trying and needs that one opportunity, and this could be it.”

Pastor Miller says he will plan more Kick Back Conversations.

“This will not be a one-and-done,” he said. “This is open to the community. We are going to try to do this at least twice a quarter to make sure we keep engaging with our young people.”

Miller says the next Kick Back Conversation will be for the parents.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
Trick-or-treaters carrying blue pumpkin candy buckets often have autism.
Autism allies: Be on the lookout for blue pumpkin candy buckets this Halloween
WBTV News at Noon
Harvey B. Gantt Center ready for its ‘Golden Year’ celebration
The Harding University High School Band started the celebration at the Harvey B. Gantt Center...
Harvey B. Gantt Center ready for its ‘Golden Year’ celebration