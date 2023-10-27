PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Funeral held for Lincoln Co. woman allegedly killed by daughter’s ex-boyfriend

“The fear, the suffering, the pain forever changing your life.”
Lesa Rose, 63, was found brutally beaten to death earlier this week.
By Ron Lee
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A family in Lincoln County said goodbye Friday morning to a woman authorities say was killed by an intruder in her home.

Lesa Rose, 63, was found brutally beaten to death earlier this week. The suspect deputies arrested for the crime is all too familiar to the family.

“The fear, the suffering, the pain forever changing your life,” the husband of the victim said.

Friday was a day of reflection and remembrance and a time of sadness mixed with second guesses.

Dozens of people streamed into the funeral home to say goodbye to Rose. It was a life taken far too soon - and far too violently - allegedly by someone she knew.

Amber Rose is the victim’s daughter. She met her then-boyfriend Steven Ricker several years ago and the two started dating. But what began as a meaningful relationship turned into something very different.

“He just slowly turned into a monster,” Rose said.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ricker for Lesa Rose’s murder. Amber Rose said that during their relationship, Ricker became abusive. Instead of getting better, she says things spiraled out of control.

“I think he wanted to inflict as much pain on our family as he could,” Teddy Rose, Amber’s father and spouse to the victim, said.

Lesa Rose lost her life at her home along Ginger Lane. Lincoln County investigators said they found the victim with massive blunt-force trauma.

Officials said Ricker was found hiding in an outbuilding on the property. Amber Rose thinks he stayed to wait for her to come home.

“I would have been the next target,” she said.

The family is by no means wealthy. The cost of the funeral as well as the clean-up they have to do to be able to get back into the home seems insurmountable. They’ve set up a GoFundMe account to try to raise the money to be able to give their loved one a proper goodbye as well as, one day, return to the home.

It’s a home that will never feel the same.

As for the suspect in this case, he’s currently in jail with no bond. His next court appearance is set for early next month.

