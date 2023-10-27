PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Early voting underway in Mecklenburg Co. ahead of Nov. 7 election

Early voting ends on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. Anyone in line at that time will be permitted to vote.
This year is the first year voters are being asked to show a photo ID.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early voting has begun in Mecklenburg County for November’s general election.

Beginning Oct. 26 and going through Nov. 3, Hal Marshall and 18 additional sites will offer early voting on Oct. 26 through Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. A full list of poll locations can be found here.

All 19 sites will be open on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, from 1 until 4 p.m., county election officials said.

Early voting ends on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. Anyone in line at that time will be permitted to vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Voters will be voting on things like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education seats; Charlotte mayor and other city council matters; and seats on other Mecklenburg County town boards.

FULL LIST: Candidates for November general election

This year is the first year voters are being asked to show a photo ID. This includes a driver’s license, a school ID, a passport or a North Carolina voter ID card.

Individuals can still vote if they don’t have a photo ID. They’ll just have to fill out a voter ID exemption form at the polls.

For more information, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

There are 14 candidates vying for three spots on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board candidates answer questions before election
This year is the first year voters are being asked to show a photo ID.
Early voting underway in Mecklenburg Co. ahead of Nov. 7 election
Rep. Becky Carney, D-Mecklenburg, looks over a proposed map of districts during debate over a...
North Carolina Republicans put exclamation mark on pivotal annual session with redistricting maps
FILE - U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C. speaks during a hearing, Sept. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill...
Former US Rep. Mark Walker drops North Carolina gubernatorial bid to run for Congress