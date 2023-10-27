PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Drive-up parking rates at CLT Airport to increase starting in November

The airport last raised its parking prices in July 2021, staff said.
Passengers are encouraged to reserve a parking spot at parkCLT.com or on the CLT Airport app to guarantee availability.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Those looking to park their cars at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will soon have to pay a little more.

The airport announced Friday that drive-up parking rates for all lots and decks will increase starting on Nov. 6.

This change is due to “substantial local passenger growth” and the “significant investment” in the passenger parking program, including the expansion of parking facilities, CLT Airport officials said.

Below is a rundown of how much all the drive-up parking rates will be on Nov. 6.

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport announced drive-up parking rates would increase on Nov. 6.(Source: Charlotte Douglas International Airport)

“CLT parking facilities are full or near capacity because of increases in local passengers parking at the Airport,” a news release stated. “Local passenger traffic has increased to 30% since spring 2023, outpacing the rise in total people flying to and from CLT post-pandemic. Charlotte is the seventh busiest airport in the world and this year expects to exceed 2019′s record-breaking 50 million passengers.”

The airport last raised its parking prices in July 2021, staff said.

Passengers are encouraged to reserve a parking spot at parkCLT.com or on the CLT Airport app to guarantee availability.

