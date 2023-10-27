PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Parents charged after toddler overdoses in Stanly Co.

The child was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
First responders were called to the Village of Misenheimer on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The parents of a Stanly County toddler are facing charges after the child suffered an opiate overdose earlier this week, authorities said.

First responders were called to the Village of Misenheimer on Wednesday after the 22-month-old went into respiratory distress, according to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

Medical personnel determined the child was displaying symptoms of an opiate overdose and Narcan was administered, deputies said.

The child was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stanly County Sheriff’s detectives, assisted by the Misenheimer Police Department, began an investigation that led to the discovery of a possible source of the overdose.

Based on the investigations, Shiann Denise Hartsell and Justin Allen Hopkins, the child’s parents, were arrested and taken to the Stanly County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

They were both charged with:

  • Felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury
  • Felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
  • Felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the use of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies said Hopkins was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

