Connecting families to resources for navigating runaway cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies across the greater Charlotte area share information when they are working to locate a missing young person.

Thursday night, the Union County Sheriff’s Office posted information about 17-year-old Christopher Johnson of Indian Trail, who is believed to have run away from home and was last seen in the Bonterra subdivision.

As a parent, you may wonder what to do if your child is showing signs they may run away, or how to open the conversation surrounding this.

In 2022, 735 people in North Carolina contacted National Runaway Safeline.

The top county those calls came from was Mecklenburg County.

45% of the young people reaching out were still at home.

“What we are trying to do is what’s the alternative to leaving home and if leaving home really is the safest alternative,” Susan Frankel, CEO of National Runaway Safeline, said. “Again, what are those options? Who can we connect that young person to?”

Frankel says they work to get young people help before they endanger themselves by running away.

If someone has already left the home, they offer connection through communication services.

“Like conference calling, where our team member can be kind of a mediator, and bring a parent and a child or young person together to talk about, ‘Hey, what’s happening? What do each of you need to make this work?’” she said.

The organization also partners with Greyhound to ensure runaways looking for a way to return, have a bus ride home.

“Anyone under the age of 15, we will also provide a ticket for a companion, so meaning an adult or guardian who might accompany that young person on that bus ride,” she said. “We will facilitate all that kind of goes into that and then follow up and offer resources again on the other end.”

To contact the organization, call 1-800-Runaway, or go to 1800runaway.org.

