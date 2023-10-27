Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board candidates answer questions before election

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Election Day is here for voters and there are some important matters on the ballot including three at-large seats for the Charlotte Mecklenburg School District (CMS).

There are 14 people vying for these three positions. The candidates who win will help decide how students are educated. They decide on who the superintendent will be, school safety, policies that can help give students a better classroom experience, and other responsibilities. When elected, school board members serve each term that lasts four years.

WBTV wants to help voters decide who should get their vote. Each candidate was given an assignment; they were sent 10 questions and asked to answer at least five of them. They were given the option to answer all 10 – some did. They were given a week to complete the assignment.

The 10 questions were:

What are your qualifications to serve on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board

Parents in Mecklenburg County are choosing other options regarding where their children get educated. How can CMS win them back?

CMS has about 500 teacher openings – specifically what can CMS do to recruit and retain good teachers?

Right now, CMS has more than a $2 billion budget - what will be your budget priorities?

What are your ideas to close achievement gaps between Black and White students, improve student achievement overall, and increase the graduation rate?

How do you plan to handle conflicts or disagreements among CMS board members?

What are your solutions to tackle safety in the classrooms, on the school bus, and at football games and other school events?

How would you handle public criticism or pressure from interest groups and politicians?

What is your position on CMS’ $2.5 Billion Bond Referendum?

If elected, how do you plan to measure the success of your tenure while on the board of education?

Below are the candidates who completed the assignment and their words to convince you to vote for them. WBTV hope this helps with your decision.

Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. The General Election takes place on Nov. 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TIGRESS MCDANIEL - seetigressrun | Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok | Linktree

CMS Board of Education (T. McDaniel)

1. What are your qualifications to serve on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board

I am a doctoral level Scientist, Economist and now a Lawyer. Currently, I am preparing to sit for the bar to obtain my license to practice law. This affords me an unrivaled level of objectivity and efficacy for this seat.

My BS is in Agricultural Education and Environmental Science, specializing in Wetland Bioremediation and Swine Husbandry. I student-taught at Southern Guilford in Guilford County Schools, Greensboro, NC.

I mentored students at Allen Middle School.

I taught ESL to student immigrants and immigrant parents through the Greensboro Public Library system. I also tutored primary education and college students in Math and Science.

I volunteer and proctor for both Guilford County and Char Meck County Schools.

I was a teacher in the woods as a Federal Park Ranger with the National Park Service at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Shenandoah National Park, having also supported the National Mall. I was the Lead Scientist guiding instruction and research for Student Conservation Association members.

I was a teacher on farms as a Scientist, teaching generational farmers sustainability implementation for swine units utilizing naturally occurring and constructed wetlands, having also interned with the renown Karen Neill, horticultural expert, of the Guilford County Cooperative Extension Service and employed my expertise for nuclear waste recovery and re-strategized waste management at Savannah River Site Nuclear Power Plant.

I was a teacher in labs as a TA during my PhD program for Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

I was/am a teacher in the community, having served as an Ombudsman and Parliamentarian for social relief, youth empowerment and performing arts organizations.

My MS is in Agricultural Economics and Rural Development, with the same specialization from undergrad.

My PhD program was in Energy and Environmental Systems and Economics, with the same specialization. My dissertative research entailed the same core focus, and included explicit consideration of Correcting Related Negative Externalities Through Varied Andragogical Methodology (Adult education) to Increase Public Valuation of Natural Resources.

My MFA study was at the University of Louisville Theatre Arts Repertory.

I was a certified vocational Theatre/Performing Arts instructor by the Commonwealth State of Kentucky.

Simultaneously, through my private corporation, PurSUEt of Happyness Corporation, I’ve been self-employed for the past 20 years as a coach specializing in Business Economics and Law, Applied and Collaborative Science and Sustainability, and the Performing Arts. Core to my coaching is teaching.

So, it’s safe to say that I’m a teacher AND even more so, a lifelong learner. This mesh of humility and fortitude also lends well to the scope of duties for a school board member and gives CMS students a great example of aptitude despite circumstances, which is the transformative mindset I plan to bring to the board.

I also run a social relief organization, The Aboveground Railroad, and a philanthropic organization, The Southern Hospitality Project, through which I intercede on behalf of those without stable housing and at-risk students and their families. My projects have served tent cities, both in Charlotte and Greensboro, NC, and secured stable housing for more than 50 participants, assisted 10 in applying and completing degree programs, amongst other advocacy efforts and relief services like bus passes, laundry, rain gear, temporary hotel stay, albeit during inclement weather or otherwise.

Education and advocacy, albeit formally, vocationally or in communities has been my life’s work.

The Science and Economics components of my background affords technical expertise and insight into things like explaining the necessity of upfitting schools for student and staff safety, and even implementation of sustainability for climate action and environmental stewardship, hydroponics, horticulture, and air quality. I have volunteered my expertise at several CMS schools to build container gardens and maintain hydroponic units.

The Law component of my background affords legal expertise and understanding statutory and other applicable law, especially considering that the function of the board is nearly wholly an arm of the law in influencing, writing and enforcing policy, of course empowered by the state.

My interdisciplinary academic and professional, and even my intersectional cultural and economic background as a Black Woman, with full knowledge and valuation for my Haitian/African and Native American Cherokee lineage, single parent, entrepreneur and academic, middle-class citizen from the hood, and thus not merely relatable but empathetic and equitable in core values, altogether make me THE BEST candidate for a seat on the board.

Aside from my qualifications, I thrive in spaces where the people being served are valued and empowered. My commitment to student aptitude, parent and teacher/staff valuation, equity in culture and teaching methodology is unwavering and arguably unrivaled.

2. Parents in Mecklenburg County are choosing other options regarding where their children get educated. How can CMS win them back?

I have spoken out about this issue. I have proposed that transformative leadership in CMS is necessary to win parents and children back to CMS. Transformative leadership focuses on equity, empathy, incorporating varied teaching methodology and an holistic consideration for the student mental health and academic ability and potential, to ensure high retention rates and aptitude for students. Transformative leadership also focuses on community oneness, where the teachers and school staff adopt an equally high valuation for parents’ input and support just as parents value teachers and school staff, and even through administrators holding ongoing cultural diversity and inclusivity workshops and incorporating positive reinforcement strategies as opposed to the antagonistic style that has plagued the CMS system.

The culture of CMS must be transformed to win back parents and their children.

Parents also want CMS to demonstrate that schools are safe.

3. CMS has about 500 teacher openings – specifically what can CMS do to recruit and retain good teachers?

Reincorporating my answer above, CMS must recruit and hire teachers who already have core values of equity and inclusivity, because that is one of the major issues why parents have chosen other options, particularly homeschooling. Core values of equity and inclusivity are NOT limited to race/ethnicity and sexuality. Instead, CMS’ poor practices have pushed parents with ADA students away.

The Superintendent, guided by the school board, MUST practice high valuation for teachers, in word and action, and even policy. The Superintendent MUST enforce disciplinary action even against administrators who abandon these core principles and violate teacher well-being. Our excellent teachers have been terrorized on the account of poor teacher conduct, when, instead, disciplinary action and termination need be reserved for poor performing negatively divergent teachers.

4. Right now, CMS has more than a $2 billion budget - what will be your budget priorities?

The priorities need be: (1) upfitting schools/facilities for general safety and environmental sustainability; (2) teacher retention and transformative ongoing learning workshops like that of hiring experts to enlarge teachers’ effectiveness in classrooms, equity and inclusivity; (3) acquire clean air buses; (4) support school safety regarding school violence, shootings, et cetera; (5) and implementation of modern age educational media and acquire devices to ensure our children are ready for the technologically changing world so that in the long-term infrastructural needs will be met.

5. What are your ideas to close achievement gaps between Black and White students, improve student achievement overall, and increase the graduation rate?

The achievement gaps go beyond just that between Black and White students. CMS schools are considerably diverse. I will advocate for Dr. Hill’s diploma endorsement awareness campaign in ensuring families and students are aware of the benefits of such undertakings. I will advocate for Dr. Hill incentivizing student achievement overall. Further, it is necessary to survey what classroom factors exactly are the cause for these disparities, and implement action to address those specific hurdles. I’d also advocate for recruiting more teachers whose core values hinge upon inclusivity, equity, empathy and varied teaching methodology. Regarding disparities for Black students, the issue of inequitable enforcement of out-of-school suspension need be addressed as well. The disciplinary policies are generally straightforward and standardized. It’s the enforcement thereof where the problem lies.

6. How do you plan to handle conflicts or disagreements among CMS board members?

It is no secret that I have a “cheerleader” personality juxtaposed with a military and law enforcement influenced upbringing and background. In such dichotomy, I’ve honed my skills in remaining objective, firm, and positively influential in resolving conflicts. My experience in conflict resolution entails working with significantly diverse groups, albeit diverse in socioeconomic status, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religion, disability, education, rural, suburban, urban, immigrant or native origin. My peers have regularly over the years chosen me to liaise on their behalf, or serve as a spokesperson or group/team lead. I believe that my communication skills and objectivity will help me handle and resolve conflicts and disagreements among CMS board members.

7. What are your solutions to tackle safety in the classrooms, on the school bus, and at football games and other school events?

Schools are only generally safe, and that’s not enough. Aside from aspects related to law enforcement and security, which are most obvious, I reiterate that the culture of CMS need be transformed toward that of community oneness and high valuation for the privilege of public education that we take for granted.

8. How would you handle public criticism or pressure from interest groups and politicians?

I want to hear it - ALL OF IT. With my background and personality, I don’t overemote regarding criticism. The CMS School Board’s primary function is to serve as and liaise the voice of the community. Charlotte communities are considerably diverse. Interest groups and politicians may include members of the community, but they will not dictate my disposition in any way against serving as and liaising the voice of the community. I can listen objectively, however, and communicate all perspectives in consideration of public issues and otherwise where necessary to ensure that the board is functioning as it should. I have achieved uncommon success by detaching myself completely from the corrupt and complacent status quo. Not all interest groups and politicians are corrupt or complacent, but where such is at issue, Charlotte can rest assured that I will not be influenced.

9. What is your position on CMS’ $2.5 Billion Bond Referendum?

Whereas I, too, have the same concerns that many have regarding CMS’ past misappropriation and mismanagement of funds, I support it for the reasons I’ve stated in my answer to question 4.

10. If elected, how do you plan to measure the success of your tenure while on the board of education?

I propose that my effectiveness can be measured quantitatively through student test scores, retention, graduation rates, diploma endorsements, return rate of students who left CMS for charter or private schools or homeschooling, and student/parent participation in transformation strategies. Qualitatively, my effectiveness can be measured by adoption rate of students and their parents for community oneness advocacy and participation in community meetings possibly, pending lawsuits against CMS et alii, and/or the actual change of CMS culture and staff/administrator composition.

CLARA WITHERSPOON - Clara Kennedy Witherspoon (cspoon22.org)

CMS Board of Education (C. Witherspoon)

1. What are your qualifications to serve on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board?

As a product of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, I believe in the power of public education, but I also recognize the need for changes. With over 50 years as a Charlotte resident, I have a deep connection to our community and a heartfelt desire to improve our school district. I am the right person for the job, with the necessary education and work experience as a CMS district MTSS Specialist, Licensed School Counselor, and licensed School Administrator to support our newly elected board members in building a stronger educational system for all children. It will take dedicated individuals on the board to represent those who put them there and stand firm for what is best for our families and children, and I am ready to be that person. Top Priorities ➔ Advancement for the success of the whole teacher approach, specifically increasing teacher pay beyond the district’s 4% for experienced teachers. ➔ Commitment to ensuring safety for all students, school building staff, and Bus Drivers. ➔ Equitable Distribution of resources for all schools, especially Title 1 schools. ➔ Bridging student learning gaps through effective data-driven MTSS implementation to improve student achievement and transform low-performing schools.

2. Parents in Mecklenburg County are choosing other options regarding where their children get educated. How can CMS win them back?

While I understand and support the idea of families being able to choose schools that best fit their child’s educational needs, I believe that if public schools are able to provide quality and equitable education to every child, there would be no need for parents to seek alternatives. Trust in the public school system would increase, and families would feel confident that their child is receiving an education that prepares them for success in a global society. It’s worth noting that school choice allows families to use public funds to send their children to private or charter schools.

3. CMS has about 500 teacher openings – specifically what can CMS do to recruit and retain good teachers?

Acknowledging teachers’ vital role in shaping the future generation and providing them with quality education is essential. Paying teachers competitive salaries and bonuses can help attract and retain qualified, dedicated educators committed to student success. It is disappointing that the state and district need to do more to compensate teachers adequately, with the current 4% allocation falling short of expectations.

4. Right now, CMS has more than a $2 billion budget - what will be your budget priorities?

Budget Priorities ➔ Enhancing Compensation for Teachers: In addition to matching a 4% supplement for experienced teachers, we should explore opportunities to provide further financial incentives for educators. ➔ Securing Adequate Funding for Educational Equity: Our budget must allocate the necessary resources to address and rectify the achievement gaps prevalent in low-performing schools. ➔ Prioritizing Healthy Learning Environments: A paramount concern should be the assessment of school facilities that may adversely affect the well-being of both teachers and students. Our budget should encompass provisions for renovating aging structures that pose health hazards.

5. What are your ideas to close achievement gaps between Black and White students, improve student achievement overall, and increase the graduation rate?

Bridging the learning gaps among students is crucial for the overall development of schools in our district. Implementing a school-wide framework such as the Multi-Tiered System of Support is essential. Research has shown that students’ academic performance increases when the framework is implemented with fidelity, students’ academic performance increases. However, for the framework to be effective, the board must ensure school leaders have access to the necessary resources and staff to provide school interventions. Therefore, the district needs to be purposeful in hiring skilled teachers and providing them with whole-teacher support, including teacher pay, professional development, and social and emotional wellness.

6. How do you plan to handle conflicts or disagreements among CMS board members?

As someone with a background in Counseling and conflict resolution, I believe I can contribute to the board’s efforts in developing a cohesive and effective team. It’s important to recognize the unique experiences and expertise that each board member brings to the table, which can help us achieve our goals while staying within our established boundaries.

7. What are your solutions to tackle safety in the classrooms, on the school bus, and at football games and other school events?

During my educational journey within CMS, teachers commanded respect, and students adhered to their requests, even when disruptive behaviors occurred in classrooms. However, in today’s CMS schools, I believe teachers need cultural diversity training to build relationships with their students effectively and set rules that hold them respectfully accountable. It is crucial to have a set of core rules shared with students for behaviors, which must be implemented at the beginning of each class, entering the bus, and other school areas. These rules should be consistently enforced with no exceptions. Setting rules is a part of the MTSS framework known as Core Behaviors. Unfortunately, some schools have different or no rules, undermining the consistency required to change our school behavior culture.

8. How would you handle public criticism or pressure from interest groups and politicians?

As a citizen of Charlotte, NC, and someone who went through the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System, I am concerned about political groups endorsing candidates for their own agenda, which may not necessarily prioritize the welfare of children. That’s why I’m running for the school board to be the voice of families and their children. When I was in school, writing grammatically correct sentences was a requirement. Yet, I saw children’s handwritten work displayed on hall bulletin boards with clear grammar errors. It was alarming, and as I continued to work with students, I realized that some couldn’t do simple multiplication facts. When I mentioned this to the dean of students, she replied that most students couldn’t. At that moment, I decided to run for school board to advocate for children’s rights and educational well-being. Our students need to be educated well to compete in a global society.

9. What is your position on CMS’ $2.5 Billion Bond Referendum?

My concern is the bond amount and the potential burden it could have on our marginalized communities. Given the recent property tax revaluation and the rising cost of living, it could be challenging for lower-income families or seniors on a fixed income to bear the tax increase. Although the tax hike may seem small to some, it could have a devastating impact on the budget of these groups. While I agree that improving school buildings and possibly building new ones is necessary, I believe it would be wise to wait and see how the state’s approval of private vouchers will impact public school enrollment and the need for newer or larger capacity buildings before making a final decision.

10. If elected, how do you plan to measure the success of your tenure while on the board of education?

Measuring success based on accomplishing the board goals and guardrails and the outcome data showing the goals have been met or trending toward accomplishing the community’s expectations around education is a reasonable approach. Having clear benchmarks to assess progress and ensure the efforts align with the desired outcomes is important.

MONTY WITHERSPOON - Vote (witherspoonforstudents.com)

CMS Board Member (M witherspoon)

1. What are your qualifications to serve on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board

My work as a pastor has involved supporting schools in my community. My congregation has partnered with two schools where we provide direct and broad-based support to families. The principal or guidance counselor will notify our team of any outstanding needs that a student or family may have. This includes actions such as supporting families in transitional housing and providing clothing and toiletries for other students and families. Our members are employed by CMS in various capacities, and they help us determine need and appropriate responses.

2. CMS has about 500 teacher openings – specifically what can CMS do to recruit and retain good teachers?

In April of 2021, Gov. Cooper signed a bill mandating the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) program. The program requires 160 hours of training over years—amounting to an additional two weeks during the school year. This is an example of an opportunity where CMS could show appreciation for all of the above-and-beyond work that teachers do. The School Board should tap all available resources to provide a significant bonus/stipend for the time required to complete the training. I think this is especially important as teachers have done this while navigating the impacts of the pandemic. Additionally, the Board of Education could address recruitment and retention by implementing a reimbursement program for any employee who pursues teaching licensure and further education. This will require some innovation and engineering, but there are real possibilities.

I believe the School Board should advocate for an experience-based pay structure as a more effective retention strategy. Additionally, we can build partnerships with CPCC and UNCC through Cato Middle College High School to establish an innovative pipeline students who will enter the teaching profession in CMS. Also, we could lobby for the revitalization of the teaching program at Johnson C. Smith University—creating a pipeline of African American educators in CMS.

To show appreciation for teachers and employees, the district can collaborate with local businesses and governmental agencies to provide discounts to CMS employees.

3. What are your ideas to close achievement gaps between Black and White students, improve student achievement overall, and increase the graduation rate?

My ideas for closing the achievement gap in our district are aligned with the WestEd’s research-based recommendations for how North Carolina will meet it obligation to provide every child with a sound basic education. First, I envision every child entering K-12 prepared with a high-quality Pre-K education. Also, I envision the following recommendations:

· A system of teacher development and recruitment that ensures each classroom is staffed with a high-quality teacher who is supported with early and ongoing professional learning and provided competitive pay.

· A system of principal development and recruitment that ensures each school is led by a high-quality principal who is supported with ongoing professional learning and provided competitive pay.

· An assistance and turnaround function that provides necessary support to low-performing schools.

I realize that we have a long way to go at the state level, but I believe that an innovative and responsive School Board working in cooperation with educators can take some preliminary steps with the current resources. Also, there I will work with the School Board to restore a culture of high expectations for students—which costs $0.

4. How do you plan to handle conflicts or disagreements among CMS board members?

As a pastor, I understand the importance of and the work involved in bringing together people of different views to focus on common goals. I will work to build relationships with board members with whom I have political or pedagogical differences, while maintaining my commitment to student-centered leadership and a laser focus on student achievement in the broadest sense.

5. What is your position on CMS’ $2.5 Billion Bond Referendum?

I support the CMS 2023 Bond Referendum. I support the school bond because I believe that learning environments have a significant impact on student outcomes. The physical layout of the classroom, lighting, temperature, and noise can affect students’ comfort and concentration. We have schools with classrooms lacking windows, loud HVAC units, and physical obstructions between teachers and students. Furthermore, some buildings are simply old and in need of replacement. Additionally, replacing old and outdated school buildings can lead to improved safety, accessibility, and the overall quality of education.

BRIAN KASHER - Brian Kasher for School Board (votebriankasher.com)

CMS School Board (B Kasher)

1. What are your qualifications to serve on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board

One of my main qualifications for School Board that matters for this community is that I am for CHANGE at CMS, not more of the same!

I have been providing licensed management planning level safety consulting to school districts for 33 years. I served as an award-winning member of the USEPA Tools for Schools national faculty. My expertise was used by the USEPA, while I was in leadership at CMS, to provide training to school board members and superintendents around the Country on how to improve the school learning environment to drive improved grades and reduce absenteeism. President Obama named me a White House Champion of Change for my efforts in the K12 education sector and a lifetime of productive change. My Blog published by the White House is here: https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2012/04/25/environment-prep-teaching-next-generation-take-lead.

I offer a Master’s Degree in Public Advocacy, a Graduate Certificate in Public Management Practices, and a Bachelor’s in Communication and have also lobbied for education as the founding secretary-treasurer of a statewide student association and as Master Seargent at Arms of the United States Student Association.

I operated a bi-lingual safety school in DC issuing state photo ID’s for people in the hazardous materials profession and have been approved to teach all disciplines by the North Carolina Health Hazards Control Unit in North Carolina.

I love all children and will fight for them to get only the best possible outcomes.

2. Parents in Mecklenburg County are choosing other options regarding where their children get educated. How can CMS win them back?

At this time, CMS leadership itself has proven the greatest advertisement for private schools in Mecklenburg County. The Board of Education has been making decisions that raise questions about the Board’s stability such as the hiring and often firing of Superintendents, purchase of clear backpacks to protect our children that do not protect children, and then selling the backpacks at a substantial cash loss. Many parents feel uncomfortable with CMS due to CMS’s own leadership behaviors. Many parents simply do not have trust in their hearts CMS is willing to do what it takes to provide an education that will prepare our children to be competitive in the world marketplace ... based on CMS’s own performance. Further, CMS leaders have a history of relying on the CMS Communications Office to resolve issues with the community instead of CMS taking proper action to resolve anti-community behaviors. For instance, CMS failed to disclose to this day the public Lead poison data collected in classrooms and school cooking water. CMS has not disclosed to parents what classrooms were discharging lead in drinking water and simply never notified parents that their children were in the specific rooms discharging lead poison in the form of drinking water. CMS did nothing to help children seek medical advice who were exposed to the known lead in school water, and everything to protect executives who wanted their contracts renewed covering up the real truth of CMS hiding public health data owned by the public.

3. CMS has about 500 teacher openings – specifically what can CMS do to recruit and retain good teachers? CMS has a chronic problem with teacher recruitment and retention

First, our community must address the fact that teacher recruitment and retention have been problems for over a decade. Our community must stop allowing CMS leaders to react like it is a surprise CMS is hundreds of teachers short every year, year after year.

The superintendent’s teacher recruitment and retention plans must be reviewed for the past number of years to evaluate if the superintendent’s plans were followed. If the plans were followed, the plans need to be changed to reflect the means and methods that work. If the plans were not followed, then basic accountability measures need to be integrated into the new plan, by our newest Superintendent who now has the same problem as the last 5 or more superintendents.

The other side of this teacher crisis is that CMS is asking for a number of new schools to be built as “relief” schools. Relief schools add to the total number of classrooms CMS must fill with teachers. Therefore, the current Board has burdened the next Board with even greater teacher shortages as teachers from existing schools will have to be taken away to staff the new schools. The Bond pays for buildings, not staff. CMS, as is often the case, is in effect creating an even worse crisis, by adding more teacher positions, without resolving the teacher crisis we are already in today and have been for many years. This is a great example of a failure of leadership in the absence of a superintendent who knows our students, our school district, and our community.

4. Right now, CMS has more than a $2 billion budget - what will be your budget priorities?

There are hundreds of possible budget priorities, however, it is impossible to focus on hundreds of priorities at a time. I provide my top three budget priorities which I believe the Board should work on concurrently.

A top priority of mine for CMS is the safety of ALL students and staff at CMS. I believe it is a disservice for CMS to use the Bond funds to better protect only “some” of our children from the threat of death by gun. We must know every child will come home alive before we worry about homework. A student was murdered by a gun at a CMS High School near my home, so our community doesn’t have to wait to figure out if death by gun at a CMS school can happen here. Guns have already killed both staff and children at and/or near CMS schools and the number of guns on the street is increasing daily. CMS must harden ALL schools to protect ALL children, not just a few today as a Bond support talking point. The idea that CMS might come back in the future and harden additional schools to protect more children does nothing for the children willfully being left in sub-standard safety conditions by this Bond package. I say protect ALL children from death by gun NOW!

A top priority of mine for CMS is lifting up those students who need additional resources to read at grade level by getting more resources to those schools. CMS must acknowledge community needs and those community needs vary from the rich areas to the poor areas of Mecklenburg County. It is not equitable to expect schools to provide the same level of education to children who enter the system from various levels of economic stability with the same budget dollars. It most certainly will cost more to bring community children up to reading level, than it costs to teach those who come in already at reading level. The CMS Budget does not reflect our community’s values of wanting to lift ALL children up!

A third top priority of mine for CMS is the maintenance of the existing facilities CMS owns and operates. I know from first-hand witness that CMS does not properly fund maintenance and the maintenance numbers are fudged in a number of ways to make CMS facilities look better than they actually are. CMS has underfunded the maintenance of our school buildings for decades and that has resulted in sick building syndrome, failed heating and air conditioning systems, and too many to list significant interferences in the education process on both the student and teacher sides of the process. My first letter to the editor as a CMS staff leader was calling on CMS to properly fund maintenance which has been consistently shortchanged in the CMS Budget. CMS’s short-changing maintenance today means higher operating costs tomorrow.

5. What are your ideas to close achievement gaps between Black and White students, improve student achievement overall, and increase the graduation rate?

I believe the Board of Education has a duty to ensure the CMS Budget reflects the values of our community, but the CMS Budget does not reflect the values of our community. We have all heard Board of Education candidates talk about raising literacy, but the budgeting to provide the resources necessary to make it happen has not been provided. CMS must budget additional resources for those children/schools who need additional support to read at grade level.

Many people prefer to blame the community and parents for not having children all at the same level of development. I prefer to point out, that it is CMS’s duty to serve the community CMS exists to serve, not just the part of the community that has ample resources, meals, heat, and does well. CMS likes to serve the wealthy who come to the table fully fed and read but distains doing the hard job of lifting up those children who are less advantaged. In my view, it is CMS’s duty to serve the community is exists to serve, and not blame the community for who or what it is ... or use the community as an excuse.

CMS must dedicate more resources in the Budget to lift up those identifiable children who come from families who do not have the resources or ability to prepare their children to the same level as those who are more affluent ... anything else is hogwash.

The proof is that so many of our children are below grade level today after years and years of hearing the same problems from CMS over and over again. The problem is CMS, not our community’s children.

6. How do you plan to handle conflicts or disagreements among CMS board members?

If there are no conflicts or disagreements between board members, then we should not expect any forward movement at all. If everyone on the Board is happy to go along to get along, we can be sure student outcomes will remain the same or get worse.

The method of resolving professional-level disputes between Board members is called Robert’s Rules of Order. Throughout history, leadership groups have debated, argued, disagreed, and continued to operate productively moving forward. I have used the professional edition of Robert’s Rules to resolve many conflicts.

The concept that consensus is the goal is not a forward-moving or change-supporting position. Consensus will generally result in the lowest common denominator or simply put ... more of the same ol’ same ol’.

When we do not see a passionate debate between Board members then we need to start asking what are they doing, that is moving CMS to higher ground. Test scores, building considerations, and the huge number of Mecklenburg County parents who chose to voluntarily take their children out of CMS and pay for them to go to private school is clear evidence that our Board is not delivering on the promise of a sound education in the eyes and hearts of way too many parents in our community.

I welcome conflict with other Board members during the meetings we are elected to attend to make decisions on behalf of the community related to our schools and their operations. A leadership disagreement on the business of our schools does not mean people cannot get along on the social level. Leadership conflict is a good thing as long as the leaders are adults and do not act like they need to be sent back to school for remedial behavior training.

It is not reasonable to expect a $ 2,000,000,000-a-year operation with over $2,000,000,000 in real property assets to operate without conflicts between leaders, conflict should be expected, or our leaders simply are not doing their job of moving CMS to higher ground serving our children and this community.

7. What are your solutions to tackle safety in the classrooms, on the school bus, and at football games and other school events?

Safety needs to be managed from a multidisciplinary approach. Safety and security staff, including resource officers, should receive basic training in mental health aspects to improve CMS ability to better respond to situations.

Resource officers should be provided additional training in cultural sensitivity to ensure that, for instance, those parents with an undocumented status do not feel threatened visiting their child’s school or when participating in school/community activities. CMS should make it a rule that undocumented parents are welcome and will not be hassled in any way by CMS or its security team. ALL parents need to feel welcome in CMS schools and all children need the protection of our resource officers.

All students and staff should enter schools and school events through weapons detectors, plus a significant number of teachers at each school should have weapons wand detectors in their classrooms for random inspections. This is to serve as a deterrent. When children know they will be screened they will not bring things to school to get caught.

ALL schools should be hardened to prevent intruders from entering and doing the unthinkable at one or more of our schools again.

CMS leadership should require that schools follow basic safety rules. For instance, CMS is not really keeping schools safe from guns with weapons detectors at the front door, when students can walk out the side door at lunch to get to their cars. CMS leadership often uses a wink or pretends to follow the rules, more often than it actually follows its own rules in my experience.

8. How would you handle public criticism or pressure from interest groups and politicians?

I don’t care about that. I am not running to be a politician with ambitions to move up in the political world. I am self-funded specifically to avoid any such ties to special interests. I look to interest groups and politicians to inform my decision-making, not control it. When elected my role is to be the decider of my vote on behalf of the community. The community is electing me to be their voice and vote. If I let one or another special interest group pressure me into deciding in their favor over the community, I will have neglected my fiduciary role as an elected member of the School Board to provide community oversight in my opinion.

9. What is your position on CMS’ $2.5 Billion Bond Referendum?

I was originally against it, but today am in favor ... with serious reservations. It is very hard for me to be against a school bond having advocated for education at the state and federal levels for years. Of course, our schools always need more money than they receive but, in this case, I am not convinced the community is getting the most bang for our $2.5 Billion bucks.

My reservations are:

The Bond was developed for political purposes by an outgoing Board, in the absence of senior leadership vision and direction. Chrystal Hill has inherited the Bond package as a rookie superintendent who doesn’t know our community and is just now beginning to learn about it. Of course, Dr. Hill wants the $2.5 Billion, but where did the plan come from? It wasn’t the Wilcox Package, nor the Winston Package, not the Hattabaugh Package, and not even the Hill Package. So where did the vision for the Bond come from and what ($300,000 a year plus) Superintendent’s vision for the district does it represent? It doesn’t. and it doesn’t have any new or innovative approaches to school building that benefit this community over the political reasons it was deployed at this time to achieve.

The Bond will protect some children from death by gun, but we should be protecting ALL children from death by gun right now! I say the Bond package was developed in a leadership vacuum and is absent anything new or innovative to benefit this community. The Bond package was developed by contractors and staff essentially using the system developed under Dr. Gorman. Nothing new in school sitting or building in over a decade?

I do not believe this Bond package reflects the views or goals of this community and that it will serve the community well to look at the package and realign the Bond Package with actual community values, not just with political vote counting.

This Bond is being asked for a year too soon in that we don’t know if this Superintendent reflects this community’s values or will even be here in a year or two based on the past record of school board superintendent decisions over the past decade and more.

10. If elected, how do you plan to measure the success of your tenure while on the board of education?

I am not a politician with aspirations for higher office. My goals are to improve academic outcomes, enhance safety, and develop a new leadership culture at CMS that believes in our community and does not deceive our community with CMS Communication’s office press releases.

I will measure my success as a Board member by the following:

1) Did the academic progress of the School District in the lowest-performing schools increase significantly? I want to lift up the least of these.

2) Did the level of risk decrease for children and staff entering CMS facilities, activities, and school buses? I want to reduce the risk our children and staff face to the unthinkable, death by violence, happening again in CMS.

3) I want to change the leadership culture at CMS to place more significant value on integrity, actual accomplishment, innovative thinking, and transparency in community leadership. Today, CMS is one of the most secretive agencies in the State second only to the NC General Assembly itself. I want to open CMS, the public institution, to the public so we can all participate in making CMS the world-class institution of Education our children and community deserve.

LENORA SHIPP - Home | shipp (shippcampaign.com)

January 2023 CMS Board of Education Lenora Sanders-Shipp (Nancy Pierce | Lenora Shipp)

1. What are your qualifications to serve on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board?

A graduate of West Charlotte Senior High School, 35 Years of Experience in CMS:

Began my career as a teacher at First Ward Elementary

Taught Science at the Secondary Level

Trainer of Teachers and Staff – Professional Development Specialist

Assistant Principal -7 years

Principal for 15 years- (2009-2014 - Named Strategic Principal at schools in District 2)

Proven track record of closing the achievement gap to include growth with at-risk population (Title I FOCUS Schools)

Consistent achievement of Average Yearly Progress (AYP) Goals resulting in School of Progress/School of Distinction and High Growth Status with the North Carolina State Accountability Standards

Winner of 2013 National School of Character - “Promising Practice Award”-Nations Ford Elementary

Recognition as “A Math School of Excellence”- NC Teacher Association, Saxon Math School

Bachelor of Science degree Elementary Education/ Science Concentration, Master of Education Degree (M.Ed.) and Certification in Educational Administration (School principalship K-12) with a concentration in management and supervision – The Ohio State University; Masters of Arts (M.A) in Curriculum and Instruction(K-12) -University of North Carolina at Charlotte; continuous studies: Queens University - Executive Leadership Institute, University of North Carolina -Chapel Hill - Principal Executive Program

2. CMS has about 500 teacher openings – specifically what can CMS do to recruit and retain good teachers?

The Board must continue to advocate to the state for an increase in salaries for all staff and providing them with appropriate feedback and crucial conversations about their performance. We know the first issue for teachers/staff is pay and second working conditions.

What we (CMS) can control is providing a supportive working environment, empower teachers with input in their work; reducing class sizes and providing more teacher support in the classroom, creating a productive working environment for teaching and learning to take place, placing a principal with strong leadership and management skills as the key instructional leader in every school. The Board will work with the Superintendent and Administrative staff in ensuring strong, effective leadership that supports teacher growth and developing – a culture and climate for diversity, appreciating and valuing teacher, staff input. Providing incentives and bonuses for measured student growth and targeted, differentiated, timely professional develop – to support teacher growth. The Superintendent, with consent from the Board this school year, provided critical needs pay increase for our Exceptional Children’s (EC) Teachers to support hiring and retention of our EC staff. We (CMS) can continue to celebrate teachers and school success at all levels.

3. What is your position on CMS’ $2.5 Billion Bond Referendum?

Yes, definitely as a board member that worked hard in support of this bond package. We need school buildings that enable innovative teaching and learning, promote safe environments, operations, and support student enrichment activities. Thirty projects will strengthen our impact on student achievement. I had the opportunity as a former principal to witness the impact of moving into a new replacement school that was opened because of bond funding. A state-of-the-art facility with needed additional classrooms, special provisions for Pre-K classrooms, and well-ventilated spaces. The teachers, staff, students, and parents experienced the positive impact on academic achievement, health, and well-being. This school bond project will help provide equal opportunities and better outcomes for our students. Schools in fast-growing suburban communities across the county are overcrowded. Schools in older, established neighborhoods across Charlotte are outdated and don’t meet modern safety standards. This school bond addresses these needs.

4. Parents in Mecklenburg County are choosing other options regarding where their children get educated. How can CMS win them back?

I am a Career Educator that remains passionate about teaching and learning. I bring a unique lens and perspective to the Board - as a former CMS student, teacher, parent, and principal. Believing that every child can learn and it is our (the boards) job to ensure they reach their highest potential. I have the historical and institutional knowledge of the school district and know what we have done and can do for all our students. As a former principal and teacher with over 35 years of experience, I have the honor of hearing from my former students and parents about the success they are having in their careers and starting their careers. Most importantly I believe being a parent and putting your child through school is one of the most rewarding things you will do. I had the privilege to be able to do that here in CMS - K-12 and today my daughter has graduated (May 2023) a Doctor of Medicine- MD.

Yes, there is much work to be done to provide equity in opportunity and close achievement gaps but it can be done with strong focused on student outcomes, social emotional development, teaching to the whole child ( continuous improvement – the “urgency of now”). CMS has so many opportunities for our students, Career Technical Education Programs(CTE) Choice Programs (Magnet Schools) Early and Middle College Programs partnering with UNCC and CPCC, the Extra-curricular Programs, the Fine Arts Programs that have been recognized as top in the Nation, great champion level, Athletic programs. Our students are graduating with the 13th year (Associate Degrees) and numerous scholarship offers to Colleges throughout the Country. As a school Board member, I experienced the excitement and accomplishments of our graduates throughout the district. Just this year, 2023, I was proud to congratulate my nephew, graduating from West Mecklenburg high School and now attending CPCC for “Gaming”. CMS must continue to expand on marketing and communicating to the community/public the great work, the teamwork (great teachers and staff) that make this happen. I believe the future is bright for our students and there are endless possibilities!

5. What are your ideas to close achievement gaps between Black and White students, improve student achievement overall, and increase the graduation rate?

If elected, how do you plan to measure the success of your tenure while on the board of education?

My vision is to see all schools become great schools that all students, families and our community are proud of. We are raising the bar and closing achievement gaps ensuring all students reach their highest potential no child is left behind; graduating on a path for success (enrolled, enlisted, employed). As a present board member, I am working with my board members and the superintendent setting Goals and Guardrails that reflect the work needed to get this done. Focused on our Four Pillars of Academic Excellence, People Excellence, Operational Excellence, and Engagement Excellence with the greatest focus on People! Aligning our budget to meet the expectations we set forward in the Goals and Guardrails – putting our students and staff first to get this work done.

BILL FOUNTAIN - Home | Elect Bill Fountain

CMS Board Election (Fountain)

1. What are your qualifications to serve on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board.

• Proven leadership success as an Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, combat fighter pilot, and defense planner.

• Demonstrated managerial and teamwork expertise as a programs and marketing manager in a Fortune 101 corporation.

• Licensed and experienced middle and high school teacher in North Carolina, and know first-hand the challenges of teaching, school administration, and parental concerns for the success and safety of their children.

• Leadership and teamwork experience in combat, peacetime, a competitive business environment, and public-school environment enable me to help CMS succeed and ensure our students are educated.

• I am committed to ensuring CMS educates every student, to the best of their abilities, and am prepared to work with our Superintendent to ensure teachers, administrators and parents work together for each student’s academic achievement and safety.

2. Parents in Mecklenburg County are choosing other options regarding where their children get educated. How can CMS win them back?

We have several high-need areas which must be addressed simultaneously to achieve CMS-wide academic excellence. We must provide a climate of education excellence and high expectations, high

teacher satisfaction and motivation, a safe and secure learning environment, and respect for the parent-teacher-student relationship.

• CMS has a Code of Student Conduct which needs to be enforced or reviewed and revised, if needed. The Code of Student Conduct can be an effective tool to ensure safe and productive classrooms but requires a shared commitment by school administrators, teachers, staff, students, and parents. I will work to make the Code of Student Conduct effective, which I believe will help to create a CMS culture where everyone is respected, classrooms are safe and academically productive, and public confidence is restored. We must, concurrently, be mindful that some students may be unwilling or unable to embrace the standard of conduct. For these students, alternative programs must be provided to ensure they are given the opportunity to continue to learn and excel, and hopefully return to their classrooms.

• Teacher satisfaction requires enabling teachers to teach and providing appropriate renumeration. We entrust our most valuable resource – our children – to teachers yet burden them with unreasonable administrative and social requirements that limit valuable teaching time. We must address optimal use of teacher time, responsible curriculums, and fair renumeration to retain and attract teachers.

• CMS student academic performance must take priority but cannot be achieved if students do not feel safe, teachers are overworked and underpaid, and parents are not involved. Additionally, teachers, administrators and parents must have high expectations for every student, along with optimal teaching programs.

3. CMS has about 500 teacher openings – specifically what can CMS do to recruit and retain good teachers?

CMS must pay teachers competitive salaries with ample benefits, create an environment where there is respect and adherence to the established Code of Student Conduct, enable teachers to focus on education, and free teachers from needless bureaucratic requirements.

4. Right now, CMS has more than a $2 billion budget - what will be your budget priorities?

All students merit the best education for them to excel, which requires clear learning and teaching objectives and measures of effectiveness. We must focus budget decisions on effective education, retaining and attracting high-performing teachers, and an environment with expectations for every child to succeed and be college or career ready at graduation. To this end, I’d work to return attention to improving neighborhood schools where children can participate in after school activities and reduce busing challenges.

5. What are your ideas to close achievement gaps between Black and White students, improve student achievement overall, and increase the graduation rate?

I believe the issue holding back student performance is poverty and economic disadvantage rather than race. CMS administrators, teachers and staff must be sensitive to conditions students face at home and work to help disadvantaged students with special programs, after school tutoring, and community services. Teachers must be focused on teaching. We entrust our most valuable resource – our children – to teachers yet burden them with unreasonable administrative and social requirements that limit valuable teaching time. We must address optimal use of teacher time, responsible curriculums, and fair renumeration to retain and attract teachers.

6. How do you plan to handle conflicts or disagreements among CMS board members?

Increasing communication is critical to resolving board member disagreements. It may be helpful to bring an expert in to help resolve difficult disputes. As a Board Member, I will work to resolve conflicts and challenges with civility and respect. It is important to understand the underlying assumptions of people’s positions and find common ground. By identifying the sources of conflict and addressing the root causes instead of superficial or reactive solutions, we will have a more cohesive and effective board focused on student performance, success and safety.

7. What are your solutions to tackle safety in the classrooms, on the school bus, and at football games and other school events?

The Code of Student Conduct must be respected and consistently enforced. Administrators, teachers, staff, students and parents should be familiar with the Code of Student Conduct and have a common understanding and acceptance of consequences for non-compliance. In addition to providing a safe learning and extra-curricular environment, good behavior which respects others carries over to community behavior.

8. How would you handle public criticism or pressure from interest groups and politicians?

I’d be cordial, civil, and listen to their position. I base my positions on well-grounded precedents and my conscience but recognize there are always opportunities to expand one’s thinking and arrive at greater conclusions.

9. What is your position on CMS’ $2.5 Billion Bond Referendum?

If the bond is approved, according to the NC Treasurer Mecklenburg County will have more debt than the entire State of North Carolina. County Commissioner Arthur Griffin may have it right regarding the $2.5 billion bond. True, we need to fix old buildings and build new ones, but CMS must fully utilize the current facilities and know where shortfalls exist. Taxpayers need to know their money is being used wisely. Given the county’s lack of confidence in the board and CMS management and the impeding tax increase due to the bond, I do not support the $2.5 billion school bond just as County Commissioners Arthur Griffin, Pat Cotham, and Vilma Leake voted no. Should the bond fail, CMS will go back to the county commissioners for a scaled down version—work will get done.

10. If elected, how do you plan to measure the success of your tenure while on the board of education?

Should my priorities be enacted, success can be measured when every student is given the same advantage to succeed, every student’s academic performance increases, students, teachers, administrators, staff and parents are respected, classrooms are safe and academically productive, and public confidence is restored.

OMAR HARRIS - No website listed

CMS Board of Education (OMAR)

1.) My name is Omar Harris, and I am a Purple Heart veteran and father of two boys in the CMS school system. I have volunteered for over 6 years to coach youth sports (football and basketball). I feel as if I can bring a parent’s perspective onto the board and be a voice for the teachers and students as well. I tutor students from Montclaire Elementary, through an organization called Augustine Learning Project (ALP).

2.) CMS parents want what is best for their kids. They need to be able to trust that the schools will provide a safe and encouraging environment. Parents can be shown that their voices do matter, and we all can come to common grounds and work together.

3.) Teachers’ salary needs to increase, it is hard for teachers to focus on shaping our kids’ future when they are struggling to make ends meet. Teachers need to be able to focus on their lessons and be allowed to put their own spin on how they teach the material.

This is the most important issue. A new curriculum, new facilities, or anything else that can be mentioned means absolutely nothing without high-quality teachers that are passionate about their job. Teachers are having to be therapists, law enforcement officers, social workers, coaches, and human shields all while being paid next to nothing.

4.) PAY THE TEACHERS!

5.) Reading comprehension is a key piece to education. There are many instances the kids are being passed onto the next grade and are reading at/around 3 grades below reading level. If you are able to read, write, and communicate there is not much in this life that you can’t learn. Teachers need to be able to focus on their own mental health as well. There needs to be put on trade schools and a path after high school that doesn’t always lead to college. We need more skilled workers in the workforce. Kids need to know they have options apart from college.

ANNETTE ALBRIGHT

CMS Board of Education (A. Albright)

What are your qualifications to serve on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board

What separates me from opponents and makes me the best choice on November’s ballot is simple. First, I am the only candidate that has worked the infamous coined “school-to-prison” pipeline. I understand what that looks like and what the true challenges are, and I know what it will take to derail that pipeline. I have been working in Charlotte advocating for changes to the public education system since 2016 after working within the system for 3.5 years and witnessing firsthand how and WHY the public school system is failing students. I know that education is the best and most readily available resource we have when breaking the cycle of poverty, hopelessness, and despair for so many of our youth. I hold a Master’s Degree in Organizational Management and Leadership Development and I have served in a management role during my tenure with LUESA. Lastly, I am a person of integrity, I am true to my word, and I am committed to improving the public education system for all students.

Parents in Mecklenburg County are choosing other options regarding where their children get educated. How can CMS win them back?

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools must deliver on their goal of creating safe schools where every student has access to a quality education. Educators cannot teach in unsafe schools and students cannot learn in unsafe learning environments. The best and most rigorous curriculums, state of the art technology, nor advanced programs will not bring families back to CMS if they don’t feel that their children are safe. Once CMS reaches its goals of creating safe learning environments with high standards set for academic excellence, the other pieces will fall into place. Families will return to the district, and highly qualified educators will return to classrooms.

What are your ideas to close achievement gaps between Black and White students, improve student achievement overall, and increase the graduation rate?

To improve student achievement gaps from a board perspective, we must ensure that we have a highly qualified Superintendent in place that understand what it takes to move the needle towards academic success, and that the Superintendent can create, implement, and execute a successful plan that produces the desired student outcomes. That Superintendent must have the communication skills needed to relay the plan to the BOE and the public. The most important responsibility of a school board is to hire the Superintendent. The BOE is responsible for creating policies and ensuring the Superintendent is held accountable for reaching goals set by the board and ensuring policies created by the BOE are implemented. If goals are not being met, the BOE must hold the Superintendent accountable.

7. What are your solutions to tackle safety in the classrooms, on the school bus, and at football games and other school events?

School safety is a multi-layered issue. My first step would be to ensure that school safety is a priority. I would want to review policies and procedures to ensure that school discipline policies are consistent and equitable across the board. Also, we should look at ways to reduce classroom sizes to ensure that classrooms are manageable for educators. Lastly, principals and school administrators must set clear standards for students and engage parents to ensure those standards are met. Principles are responsible for school cultures. Community partnerships must be established to ensure students struggling with mental health challenges, and their families have access to mental health counseling and treatment. A long-term goal would be to hire a bus monitor for each bus.

How would you handle public criticism or pressure from interest groups and politicians?

As an at-large board member of a public school system, I understand that everyone has a right to be seen and heard and that every parent and student regardless of race, sex, gender, religion or political or social affiliation has a right to take part in the process. If communication is respectful and contributes to the goal of improving student outcomes, I will be open to hearing from all and evaluating the legitimacy of any concerns or comments. However, at the end of the day, as a board, we must make tough decisions based on the ideology that we are committed to doing what is best for the masses. I will be committed to ensuring that the community members are not left in the dark regarding decisions I make. I will communicate openly and freely as to why I voted a certain way or how I came to a decision that may draw criticism. I will not hide behind policies and FERPA laws.

The following candidates did not respond:

Peggy A. Capehart

Claire Covington

Juanrique Hall

Shamaiye Haynes

Michael Johnson

Liz Monterrey

