Carolina Panthers to honor linebacker Sam Mills vs. Houston

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor the late Sam Mills when the Panthers take on the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Mills, who will be represented by his wife Melanie Mills, will be recognized with a presentation of his Ring of Excellence during a first quarter break. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Mills, who died at age 45 in 2005 after a lengthy fight against cancer, came to Carolina as a free agent in 1995. After his retirement following the 1997 season, Mills joined the Panthers as an assistant coach.

He was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in August 2003. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation, but continued coaching.

According to a news release, the Hall revised its policy last November regarding the presentation of the Ring of Excellence to those elected posthumously. Previously, only living Hall of Famers received the ring; however under the new policy, members enshrined posthumously receiving a ring are those who are survived by a spouse, an adult child or a parent.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said the Ring of Excellence is one of three iconic symbols, along with the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket and the Bronze Bust, that represent the status of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

