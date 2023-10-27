PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Carolina Panthers to honor linebacker Sam Mills vs. Houston

Mills, who died at age 45 in 2005 after a lengthy fight against cancer, came to Carolina as a free agent in 1995.
FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, front, celebrates with teammate Matt Elliott...
FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, front, celebrates with teammate Matt Elliott after his interception in the final moments of the Panthers' 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., in this Sunday Jan. 5, 1997, file photo.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor the late Sam Mills when the Panthers take on the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Mills, who will be represented by his wife Melanie Mills, will be recognized with a presentation of his Ring of Excellence during a first quarter break. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Mills, who died at age 45 in 2005 after a lengthy fight against cancer, came to Carolina as a free agent in 1995. After his retirement following the 1997 season, Mills joined the Panthers as an assistant coach.

RELATED: Sam Mills, who coined ‘Keep Pounding’, to be inducted in North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

He was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in August 2003. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation, but continued coaching.

According to a news release, the Hall revised its policy last November regarding the presentation of the Ring of Excellence to those elected posthumously. Previously, only living Hall of Famers received the ring; however under the new policy, members enshrined posthumously receiving a ring are those who are survived by a spouse, an adult child or a parent.

RELATED: 10 former Panthers nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said the Ring of Excellence is one of three iconic symbols, along with the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket and the Bronze Bust, that represent the status of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

Carolina built an early lead on Sunday, but couldn't keep up with the Dolphins' elite offense...
Childhood friends and top 2 draft picks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud square off as Panthers host Texans
Carolina built an early lead on Sunday, but couldn't keep up with the Dolphins' elite offense...
Panthers coach Frank Reich on drafting Bryce Young No. 1 over CJ Stroud: ‘We got the guy we wanted’
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) carries on a touchdown reception as Carolina Panthers...
Winless Panthers add 3 more players to injured reserve, activate guard Austin Corbett from PUP list
The team, which included TopCats and SirPurr, visited the hospital.
‘It’s amazing’: Panthers bring Halloween fun to children in hospital