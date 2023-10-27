The Bottle Tree celebrates the fall season with QC Life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life is looking to kick off the weekend on a good note with Chef Kyle Gaddas of The Bottle Tree, who is here to share a taste of the season.

The Bottle Tree, located in Belmont, N.C., serves globally inspired dishes made with seasonal North Carolina farm-driven ingredients along with craft cocktails, craft beer and a world-class wine list. They have indoor dining as well as an outdoor patio for those fall evenings.

Chef Kyle encourages viewers to join them on Monday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. for a five-course French wine dinner. Tickets are $165 and can be purchased on Resy.

The restaurant also serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday and brunch on Sundays.

