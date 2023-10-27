PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘An innocent bystander’: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s mother in Lincoln Co.

Deputies said Lesa Rose was killed at her home in Maiden on Oct. 21.
Investigators learned the suspect had once lived at the home with the victim's family.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of 63-year-old Lesa Armstrong Rose after a reported cardiac arrest on Oct. 21.

Officials said they got a call from Rose’s family members around 9 p.m., but once first responders arrived at her home on Ginger Lane in Maiden, they found her lying on the bathroom floor, suffering from blunt force trauma.

During what became a homicide investigation, Detective D. Hendrix identified 36-year-old Michael Steven Ricker as a suspect. Ricker is the ex-boyfriend of Rose’s daughter, Amber Rose.

Investigators learned Ricker had once lived at the home with the Rose family.

“The first couple of years it was really good, and then he just slowly turned into a monster,” Amber said. “He is one of the most evil people I’ve ever met in my life and what he has taken away from me is immeasurable.”

During the early morning hours of Oct. 22, Ricker was taken into custody by Lincoln County deputies. He was interviewed and charged with first-degree murder.

Amber Rose spoke exclusively with WBTV about Ricker and her mother’s death. She said while she was dating Ricker, he acted differently behind closed doors, and when she broke up with him, he became very angry.

“Very abusive. Physically, verbally, mentally to me,” she said. “It was a control and a fear thing. He just refused to let me go and wanted to cause as much pain as he could in any way.”

Her father, Teddy, said Ricker shot at him this past summer.

“I walked outside to see what was happening and got hit with two rounds,” he said.

After that incident, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Ricker was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, but he was later let out on bond.

Now that he’s charged with Lesa Rose’s death, Amber said she feels her mother died trying to protect her.

“My mom was just an innocent bystander,” she said. “I’m sure knowing the type of person she was, when she seen him, she was probably still trying to defend me in any way she could.”

Ricker was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond.

The Rose family is asking for donations to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help contribute, click here.

Related: Deputies: Woman found dead in Maiden home, man charged with her murder

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect arrested after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

Hornets players Amari Bailey, Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. visited patients at Novant...
‘Special.’ Hornets dress up in Halloween costumes, visit hospitalized kids
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Police: Juvenile taken into custody after armed person near school call in Gaston County
WBTV News at Noon
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
WBTV News at Noon
Deputies: Parents charged after toddler overdoses in Stanly Co.
Just Hopkins, left, and Shiann Hartsell, right, were taken into custody on Wednesday.
Deputies: Parents charged after toddler overdoses in Stanly Co.