‘An innocent bystander’: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s mother in Lincoln Co.

MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of 63-year-old Lesa Armstrong Rose after a reported cardiac arrest on Oct. 21.

Officials said they got a call from Rose’s family members around 9 p.m., but once first responders arrived at her home on Ginger Lane in Maiden, they found her lying on the bathroom floor, suffering from blunt force trauma.

During what became a homicide investigation, Detective D. Hendrix identified 36-year-old Michael Steven Ricker as a suspect. Ricker is the ex-boyfriend of Rose’s daughter, Amber Rose.

Investigators learned Ricker had once lived at the home with the Rose family.

“The first couple of years it was really good, and then he just slowly turned into a monster,” Amber said. “He is one of the most evil people I’ve ever met in my life and what he has taken away from me is immeasurable.”

During the early morning hours of Oct. 22, Ricker was taken into custody by Lincoln County deputies. He was interviewed and charged with first-degree murder.

Amber Rose spoke exclusively with WBTV about Ricker and her mother’s death. She said while she was dating Ricker, he acted differently behind closed doors, and when she broke up with him, he became very angry.

“Very abusive. Physically, verbally, mentally to me,” she said. “It was a control and a fear thing. He just refused to let me go and wanted to cause as much pain as he could in any way.”

Her father, Teddy, said Ricker shot at him this past summer.

“I walked outside to see what was happening and got hit with two rounds,” he said.

After that incident, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Ricker was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, but he was later let out on bond.

Now that he’s charged with Lesa Rose’s death, Amber said she feels her mother died trying to protect her.

“My mom was just an innocent bystander,” she said. “I’m sure knowing the type of person she was, when she seen him, she was probably still trying to defend me in any way she could.”

Ricker was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond.

The Rose family is asking for donations to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help contribute, click here.

