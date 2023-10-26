Concrete truck flips over in Union County crash

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A major Union County intersection has reopened following a crash involving two large trucks early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 74 and Highway 601 near the Monroe hospital, Union County Communications confirmed.

Officials said the eastbound side of Highway 74 was closed, and the southbound side of Highway 601 was closed.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic, according to a 9:25 a.m. update from Monroe Police.

The crash involved both a tractor-trailer and a concrete truck. The concrete truck tipped over on its side, causing materials to spill out onto the roadway. Crews could be seen working to clean it up. Monroe Fire Department’s hazardous materials unit was also at the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

