PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

One last day in the 80s before the big chill

Freezing temperatures possible Wednesday & Thursday night.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cold blast of air to head our way this week!  Monday will be our last day in the 80s before we get into more of a cool and dry weather pattern in the Carolinas.

•     Monday: Mostly sunny, warm

•     Tuesday: Showers at times, turning colder

•     Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold.

As a strong cold front continues to move towards the southeast, we will quickly see our days of summer-like warmth coming to an end.  Expect clear and mild conditions for tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s.  Tomorrow will be another beautiful, warm day with near-record highs again in the low to mid-80s.

Turning colder this week
Turning colder this week(WBTV)

A few isolated showers will be possible Monday night, but most of the showers can be expected on Tuesday as the cold front pushes east.  Tuesday will be cloudy, breezy and colder with showers at times; temperatures will fall from the 60s in the morning into the 50s by the afternoon.  Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny but cold with highs in the 50s.  During both Wednesday night and Thursday night, we will likely get our first freezing temperatures of the season with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.  Friday into next weekend still looks dry. With the dry conditions, temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
1 person killed, 1 person hurt after crash on Brookshire Fwy & Mt. Holly Huntersville Rd
Medic: Multiple pedestrians killed in overnight crashes
One of the city’s partnering organizations, DreamKey Partners, is helping open the Sugaree...
New affordable apartment complex to open in northeast Charlotte
Kenny Walker was arrested without incident Saturday.
Deputies: Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Catawba Co.

Latest News

Looking ahead
Summer-like warmth stays around for a couple of more days
A big temperature drop is coming on Halloween, though.
Summer-like warmth stays around for a couple of more days
We will be approaching the record high, but we will likely fall short. The record is 86...
First Alert: Record highs expected before 30-degree temperature drop
Near-record warmth this weekend to the coldest temperatures of the season so far by the start...
Near-record warmth for the weekend