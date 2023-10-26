Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A suspect was taken into custody and will be extradited to York County after leading South Carolina law enforcement on a multi-state chase in a stolen car Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were assisting with the pursuit, which started in York County as a traffic stop.

At some point, the traffic stop escalated into a chase, and officials say the stolen vehicle lost its front tires and wrecked in Charlotte’s district. After crashing the car, deputies say the suspect ran into the Bridgehampton subdivision, located off Ardrey Kell Road, which straddles the South Carolina/North Carolina state line.

CMPD confirmed they assisted during the situation on Lancaster Highway and Ardrey Kell Road. Authorities advised Elon Park Elementary School was placed on lockdown during the pursuit.

Harrisburg Elementary was also put on modified lockdown toward the end of the school day on Thursday due to the police chase happening in the vicinity, according to Lancaster County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Phipps.

