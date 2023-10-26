PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘It’s encouraging’: North Mecklenburg Mayors talk about Red Line possibility

We recently learned that Norfolk Southern is willing to sell or lease its existing tracks to make this happen.
We recently learned that Norfolk Southern is willing to sell or lease its existing tracks to make this happen.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is digging deeper into the possibility of a commuter rail line from uptown Charlotte to Iredell County.

We recently learned that Norfolk Southern is willing to sell or lease its existing tracks to make this happen.

Mayors in North Mecklenburg are excited, optimistic, and waiting to see what happens with Norfolk Southern possibly leasing or selling the O Line.

The prospects of the commuter rail would take traffic off I-77 and provide access to jobs for people.

“It’s encouraging,” said Mayor Rusty Knox of Davidson.

“I’m very pleased about the fact that they will have some conversations,” said Mayor Woody Washam of Cornelius.

“It’s great news for all of our communities along the Red Line,” Mayor Melinda Bales of Huntersville added.

There’s new hope for the Red Line being built, which has been a possibility for more than 20 years. That new hope sparked with Norfolk Southern showing a willingness to talk about a possible transaction of the O Line with the city of Charlotte.

“Commuters in the northern part of the community have been paying for taxes and not having the service, so the Red Line is really important because it does remove an obstacle to the things that we have as building trust in the northern towns,” said Mayor Vi Lyles of Charlotte.

The original plan called for a 25-mile-long commuter rail with ten stops between Uptown Charlotte and Iredell County. As Charlotte negotiates a possible transaction, the question is whether mayors and towns still want the Red Line.

“Our citizens are fully engaged in this, and I think the response would be overwhelming in favor of it if it can come to fruition,” said Knox.

“As long as the citizens continue to want that. We’re listening to citizens as we speak today; it’s got a lot of traveling to do before we get to a point that I could tell you that for sure,” Bales added.

“We need to be listening to our residents. It’s something that I can support depending upon the deal, right so like I said, cautiously optimistic,” said Washam.

The mayors of Davidson, Cornelius, and Huntersville tell me a commuter train would allow people to travel to work or socialize north and south on the line, not just in Charlotte.

The leaders are hopeful a possible Red Line would run throughout the day instead of just the mornings and evenings.

“I think the first step is to secure either a lease or a purchase of the corridor, then you take next steps,” Knox said.

There’s no timeline on negotiations with Norfolk Southern and a possible transaction of the O Line, but leaders believe it would be years until commuter trains are on the tracks.

“I don’t think there’s a deadline; we’ve been at this for 20 years waiting for it. I think another year or two won’t make that much difference, but at some point, there is a time that you have to say yes, we’re moving forward, or we’re not, and I hope that’s sooner rather than later,” said Lyles.

If a transaction is reached, leaders will have to figure out how to pay for it, which would likely need approval from the General Assembly and voters.

Some ideas include a one-cent sales tax to help with the operational costs.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

The parking rates will increase in November.
Drive-up parking rates at CLT Airport to increase starting in November
Hornets players Amari Bailey, Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. visited patients at Novant...
‘Special.’ Hornets dress up in Halloween costumes, visit hospitalized kids
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Police: Juvenile taken into custody after armed person near school call in Gaston County
WBTV News at Noon
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
WBTV News at Noon
Deputies: Parents charged after toddler overdoses in Stanly Co.