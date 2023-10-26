‘It’s encouraging’: North Mecklenburg Mayors talk about Red Line possibility

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is digging deeper into the possibility of a commuter rail line from uptown Charlotte to Iredell County.

We recently learned that Norfolk Southern is willing to sell or lease its existing tracks to make this happen.

Mayors in North Mecklenburg are excited, optimistic, and waiting to see what happens with Norfolk Southern possibly leasing or selling the O Line.

The prospects of the commuter rail would take traffic off I-77 and provide access to jobs for people.

“It’s encouraging,” said Mayor Rusty Knox of Davidson.

“I’m very pleased about the fact that they will have some conversations,” said Mayor Woody Washam of Cornelius.

“It’s great news for all of our communities along the Red Line,” Mayor Melinda Bales of Huntersville added.

There’s new hope for the Red Line being built, which has been a possibility for more than 20 years. That new hope sparked with Norfolk Southern showing a willingness to talk about a possible transaction of the O Line with the city of Charlotte.

“Commuters in the northern part of the community have been paying for taxes and not having the service, so the Red Line is really important because it does remove an obstacle to the things that we have as building trust in the northern towns,” said Mayor Vi Lyles of Charlotte.

The original plan called for a 25-mile-long commuter rail with ten stops between Uptown Charlotte and Iredell County. As Charlotte negotiates a possible transaction, the question is whether mayors and towns still want the Red Line.

“Our citizens are fully engaged in this, and I think the response would be overwhelming in favor of it if it can come to fruition,” said Knox.

“As long as the citizens continue to want that. We’re listening to citizens as we speak today; it’s got a lot of traveling to do before we get to a point that I could tell you that for sure,” Bales added.

“We need to be listening to our residents. It’s something that I can support depending upon the deal, right so like I said, cautiously optimistic,” said Washam.

The mayors of Davidson, Cornelius, and Huntersville tell me a commuter train would allow people to travel to work or socialize north and south on the line, not just in Charlotte.

The leaders are hopeful a possible Red Line would run throughout the day instead of just the mornings and evenings.

“I think the first step is to secure either a lease or a purchase of the corridor, then you take next steps,” Knox said.

There’s no timeline on negotiations with Norfolk Southern and a possible transaction of the O Line, but leaders believe it would be years until commuter trains are on the tracks.

“I don’t think there’s a deadline; we’ve been at this for 20 years waiting for it. I think another year or two won’t make that much difference, but at some point, there is a time that you have to say yes, we’re moving forward, or we’re not, and I hope that’s sooner rather than later,” said Lyles.

If a transaction is reached, leaders will have to figure out how to pay for it, which would likely need approval from the General Assembly and voters.

Some ideas include a one-cent sales tax to help with the operational costs.

