PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

FBI says four Georgia escapees could be in North Carolina

Escapees, clockwise from upper left: Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard...
Escapees, clockwise from upper left: Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes(Contributed)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, GA (WITN) - The FBI says four jail escapees from Georgia could be in North Carolina.

According to FBI Atlanta Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail on Monday.

The federal agency says the men could be in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, or West Virginia.

The FBI is offering up to $25,000 in rewards for information that leads to the capture of the four men, but this monetary amount is not the only reward available.

The U.S. Marshals Service and The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are offering a $5,000 reward for each of the subjects and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar reward for capture.

The combined total available in rewards is $73,000.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for the capture of 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell and $5,000 for the other three escapees.

Barnwell was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges. 52-year-old Fournier is charged with murder. 29-year-old Stokes faces drug charges, and 25-year-old Anderson was jailed for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

The parking rates will increase in November.
Drive-up parking rates at CLT Airport to increase starting in November
Hornets players Amari Bailey, Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. visited patients at Novant...
‘Special.’ Hornets dress up in Halloween costumes, visit hospitalized kids
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Police: Juvenile taken into custody after armed person near school call in Gaston County
WBTV News at Noon
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
WBTV News at Noon
Deputies: Parents charged after toddler overdoses in Stanly Co.