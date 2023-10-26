FBI says four Georgia escapees could be in North Carolina

MACON, GA (WITN) - The FBI says four jail escapees from Georgia could be in North Carolina.

According to FBI Atlanta Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail on Monday.

The federal agency says the men could be in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, or West Virginia.

The FBI is offering up to $25,000 in rewards for information that leads to the capture of the four men, but this monetary amount is not the only reward available.

The U.S. Marshals Service and The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are offering a $5,000 reward for each of the subjects and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar reward for capture.

The combined total available in rewards is $73,000.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for the capture of 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell and $5,000 for the other three escapees.

Barnwell was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges. 52-year-old Fournier is charged with murder. 29-year-old Stokes faces drug charges, and 25-year-old Anderson was jailed for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.