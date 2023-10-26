Dozens of animals seized from Salisbury home after animal cruelty complaint

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Schmeltzer described the house and yard at 201 Morlan Park Road in Salisbury as the “wild kingdom.”

Schmeltzer, along with other deputies from the SOCAT Team, and officers from Rowan County Animal Services seized dozens of animals of all types from the house as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

“This was an animal services investigation with the assistance from RCSO,” Maria Pannell, executive director of Rowan County Animal Services, said. “We were informed by a concerned citizen who called in a complaint on the address.”

Deputies and animal services officers arrived at the house before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and began rounding up the animals both inside the house, and outside in the yard and in several cages.

“Dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, goats, pigs, snakes, turtles, a bearded dragon, quite the assortment,” Schmeltzer added.

Salisbury resident Emily Ford had driven down Morlan Park Road and had seen many of the dogs in the yard. She said their condition concerned her.

Ford was one of several who called in a complaint to animal services.

“I took a closer look and I was able to see the condition of the dogs,” Ford said. “These dogs were clearly emaciated. They were suffering. They were skeletal. They looked like skeletons with fur coats on and it was just so disturbing and so concerning to see the conditions of those dogs.”

Some of the animals, including a snake and at least one dog, were found dead on the property, according to deputies.

“I’m so thankful and grateful to animal control and to law enforcement for moving on this case swiftly and for taking these animals, dogs and other animals out of harm’s way, ending their suffering and their misery,” Ford added. “No animal should live like that, should have to live like that. We are the caretakers of animals. It is our responsibility to make sure that animals are well cared for, have what they need - water, shelter, food- just the basics that these animals were not receiving, just the basics.”

No charges have been filed in the case. Deputies said evidence would be presented to the district attorney.

The residents of the home were present at the time of the seizure of the animals. When asked, they declined to speak about the condition of the animals or the law enforcement activity that surrounded their home.

Local rescue officials applaud those who made the complaint that triggered this investigation, and they encourage citizens to call 911 if they see and situation that could be a case of animal cruelty.

