Deputies say ‘extremely impaired’ man assaulted officer

Deputies say man punched and cussed deputy
Christopher William Ezzell, 36, was charged assaulting a law enforcement officer on Monday.
Christopher William Ezzell, 36, was charged assaulting a law enforcement officer on Monday.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man described as “extremely impaired” is accused of assaulting a deputy with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to an address on Powlas Road on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. One of the deputies recognized the address as the same place where he had answered a call just 90 minutes earlier.

According to the report, when deputies arrived they encountered Christopher William Ezzell, 36. They say Ezzell complained about how he had been treated by another deputy. He also reportedly had a difficult time obeying the instructions of the deputy.

At one point Ezzell punched the deputy in the chest with his closed fist, the report says. Ezzell then tried to punch the deputy in the face. The deputy was able to get control of Ezzell.

As Ezzell was being detained he reportedly used racial slurs and profanity against the deputy and mocked the hair style of the deputy.

Ezzell was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer on Monday. He received a $3,000 bond.

