CMS: Phillip O. Berry goes on modified lockdown due to ‘suspicious device’

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they were investigating the device at the 1300 block of Alleghany Street.
Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Phillip O. Berry Academy went on a modified lockdown due to a ‘suspicious device’ found across the street, according to CMS officials.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they were investigating the device at the 1300 block of Alleghany Street -- across from the school.

School officials say no evacuations were made, everyone was safe, and all students were still in their “learning environment.”

Police tweeted at 11:36 p.m. that the device was deemed not a threat and the scene was to be cleared.

