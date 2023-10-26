CMPD: Man charged with 2014 rape of 13-year-old in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing a child almost 10 years ago.

Police were called for a sexual assault on Shamrock Drive back on Aug. 13, 2014, according to the CMPD.

Officers met with the then-13-year-old girl, who said she had been sexually assaulted by a man. She was then taken to a hospital where a sexual assault kit was collected.

Travon Levi Woods, 33, was identified as a suspect through DNA association in the Combined DNA Index System in 2016, investigators said.

At the time, Woods was incarcerated on unrelated charges at the Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville, according to the CMPD.

Woods was released from prison on Oct. 4 and transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, CMPD officials said.

Online court records state Woods has been indicted on the charges.

