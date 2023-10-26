PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Caught on camera: People run onto porches, smash Halloween pumpkins in Union County

One woman filed a report with the Union County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the footage.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Halloween is just a few days away, but the tricks are already starting in Union County.

Neighbors in Indian Trail are posting videos of kids sneaking onto their porches at night and smashing pumpkins to the ground.

WBTV spoke with one woman whose doorbell camera captured it happening.

The video shows three people approaching her porch around 10:30 at night last Thursday, picking up several pumpkins and throwing them to the ground before running away.

“I thought it was just outrageous that anybody would let their kids out at that time of night and that they would come on somebody’s property and just destroy the property and think that it’s funny,” she said. “In the video, you can see that they’re filming themselves.”

Chief Deputy Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff’s Office says kids are also putting themselves at risk.

“It’s 2023,” Underwood said. “You just don’t know how people may react to that. We live in a world today where people are very concerned of personal safety, protection of their property, and how someone may react if they see that taking place.”

CRIME: Authorities: Suspect arrested after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

At least one neighbor filed a report, but she’s not the only person this happened to. Another woman posted a video on the Nextdoor app of kids doing the same exact thing on her porch.

Underwood says you can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office if this happens to you.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

