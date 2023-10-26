Amber Alert canceled for 3 NC children

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert has been canceled after three children were reported missing out of Haywood County, law enforcement said.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Thursday afternoon for William David Lane, 15; Daniel Mason James Lane, 13; and Alyssa Grace Lane, 16, according to the alert.

The children were believed to be with their mother, 40-year-old Ashley Marie Lehmann.

Lehmann failed to return the children to the sheriff’s office per a court-ordered permanent custody order granting custody to the father, according to the Amber Alert.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, an update stated the Amber Alert had been canceled. No other information was immediately available.

