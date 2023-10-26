92nd Mallard Creek BBQ to take place Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For anyone looking to make lunch plans on Thursday, there is a big barbeque happening in northeast Charlotte.

The event at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church is a Charlotte staple and is in its 92nd year. Politicians have used the event over the years to meet and greet potential voters.

Volunteers lit the fires a week ago and have since made 9,000 pounds of pork, 2,000 gallons of Brunswick Stew and one ton of coleslaw.

Pastor Rob Watkins said people wishing to drop by should plan to do so early.

“If you get here early, I can guarantee you you can get something to eat,” he said. “There’ll be plenty of stew, plenty of barbecue, you can get sandwiches, cole slaw. If you get the plate, you get the whole nine yards.”

The plate includes a little bit of everything and is $15. Sandwiches are $7. Pork can also be bought by the pound.

Unlike in years past, there will not be a place to sit and eat as in years past. People looking to get some food can do so through the drive-thru, or they can walk up and order.

Food will start being served at 10 a.m., and they will go until they run out.

Related: Volunteers preparing for 92nd annual Mallard Creek BBQ

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.