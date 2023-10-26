PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

92nd Mallard Creek BBQ to take place Thursday

Volunteers have prepared 9,000 pounds of pork, 2,000 gallons of Brunswick Stew and one ton of slaw.
Volunteers have prepared 9,000 pounds of pork, 2,000 gallons of Brunswick Stew and one ton of slaw.
By Faith Alford
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For anyone looking to make lunch plans on Thursday, there is a big barbeque happening in northeast Charlotte.

The event at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church is a Charlotte staple and is in its 92nd year. Politicians have used the event over the years to meet and greet potential voters.

Volunteers lit the fires a week ago and have since made 9,000 pounds of pork, 2,000 gallons of Brunswick Stew and one ton of coleslaw.

Pastor Rob Watkins said people wishing to drop by should plan to do so early.

“If you get here early, I can guarantee you you can get something to eat,” he said. “There’ll be plenty of stew, plenty of barbecue, you can get sandwiches, cole slaw. If you get the plate, you get the whole nine yards.”

The plate includes a little bit of everything and is $15. Sandwiches are $7. Pork can also be bought by the pound.

Unlike in years past, there will not be a place to sit and eat as in years past. People looking to get some food can do so through the drive-thru, or they can walk up and order.

Food will start being served at 10 a.m., and they will go until they run out.

Related: Volunteers preparing for 92nd annual Mallard Creek BBQ

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

The parking rates will increase in November.
Drive-up parking rates at CLT Airport to increase starting in November
Hornets players Amari Bailey, Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. visited patients at Novant...
‘Special.’ Hornets dress up in Halloween costumes, visit hospitalized kids
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Police: Juvenile taken into custody after armed person near school call in Gaston County
WBTV News at Noon
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
WBTV News at Noon
Deputies: Parents charged after toddler overdoses in Stanly Co.