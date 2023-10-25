Harrisburg football coach says charter bus company did not refund trip after canceling

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - A local football coach contacted WBTV for help after he says his team is out thousands of dollars.

He says a charter bus company owes them that money after canceling on his team.

The Harrisburg Cowboys 9 and under football team chartered a bus to Wilmington through the company Semper Fi Tours in September.

“We’ve only lost one game in the last two years, so going into the season, we knew we had something special,” Harrisburg Football Commissioner Jeffrey Sapp, said.

Sapp says that’s why they chose to travel for a game in Wilmington on September 22nd.

“In order to get the kids some better competition outside of the city and see that different atmosphere traveling with the team,” he said.

He says the team raised $2,600 to charter a bus.

“We did a number of fundraisers pre-season,” he said. “The parents helped out, grandparents, team moms.”

When September 22nd came, Sapp says the company canceled on him, citing extreme weather at the coast.

“They were totally bummed, they were so looking forward to it,” parent Kendal Hicks told WBTV.

Parents stepped up and drove the kids themselves.

Sapp says the company has not fully refunded him, only paying him $200 to date.

The contract with Semper Fi Tours says “If WE cancel the trip, you get a FULL refund.”

It does not specify a timeframe for that refund.

We contacted Semper Fi Tours and the owner sent WBTV the following statement:

We cancelled the trip due to a bad storm. There were strong winds and a bad thunderstorm that day in Wilmington due to Hurricane Lee. I, Kacy Walker, called Mr. Sapp and I told him that I didn’t see it fit to drive a bus full of children in those conditions. Mr. Sapp got mad about this and I told him I was not about to risk those children’s lives so at 12 PM I cancelled the trip. Their trip was supposed to depart at 6:00 PM. In our contract it states we have the right to cancel trips if we don’t see it fit to drive the motor coach. We have refunded Mr. Sapp a portion of his money and will still refund him the remaining of his balance by the end of the month.

Sapp says he’s not confident that will happen, because the owner had already promised him a full refund by October 1st.

Semper Fi Tours LLC is based out of Lancaster, South Carolina.

According to the SC Department of Consumer Affairs, “there is not a timeframe for businesses to provide refunds like that unless it was written into the contract by the business themselves.”

WBTV also contacted the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office, and a spokesperson said “unless the contract states a refund timeframe, or the company has posted a refund policy, it has to be repaid in a reasonable amount of time under the circumstances.”

“It’s frustrating and that’s why we reached out, because we don’t want anyone to have to go through what we’ve had to go through,” Sapp said.

Sapp says he checked the Better Business Bureau website after this happened and noticed the company has an F rating.

WBTV will check back with the company to see whether they send that refund by the end of the month.

