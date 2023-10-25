PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Waverly Witches Night Out Wine Walk helps benefit animals needing a home

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you want to spend a night out with your friends while having some wine and shopping, there’s an event soon that may let you do all three.

And it all helps some animals who are in need of a good home.

The Waverly Witches Night Out Wine Walk is this Thursday, Oct 26, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Terrace at Waverly. Purchasing a ticket includes wine pours, swag bags, and discounts.

All ticket sales will go to Carolina P.A.W.S. The organization’s mission is to help abandoned and abused cats and dogs find loving homes.

To talk about the wine walk QC Life talked to Karen Fall, volunteer at Carolina P.A.W.S.

