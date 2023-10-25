PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert: Temperatures drop over 20 degrees by the end of the 7-day forecast

Temperatures will reach the 80s by tomorrow and this weekend... 50s by next week!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tracking our next cold front, just in time for Halloween plans.

  • Weekend: Near-record warmth, staying dry and mostly sunny
  • Halloween: Cool down begins as a front tracks East
  • Middle of next week: Below normal temperatures, spotty showers possible

Temperatures will continue to climb into the 80s tomorrow and stick around through the weekend! High pressure remains in place allowing for the warm-up and dry conditions. Near-record breaking heat will be possible too.

You won’t want to get too comfortable because a big cool down arrives by next week! We’re talking about highs returning into the 50s.

Near-record breaking heat then a big dip due to a cold front
Near-record breaking heat then a big dip due to a cold front(WBTV)

We haven’t had highs in the 50s since April 26th of this year! Plus, that’ll be over a 20 degree temperature drop from what is expected this weekend. Yikes!

As the changes arrive, we’ll be keeping a close eye on Halloween.

Temperatures drop as cold front tracks across our area
Temperatures drop as cold front tracks across our area(WBTV)

A cold front will slide across our region early next week aiding in the cooler weather for the holiday. We’ll be watching for the possibility of showers - but it’s not looking good.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a good one!

- Meteorologist Lisa Villegas

