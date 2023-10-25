Two zip codes in Charlotte among the nation’s top for apartment construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two zip codes in Charlotte are among the top in the country for new apartment construction.

The stats are in line with the Queen City booming in population with hundreds of people moving to our area each week.

One common effect of this growth are apartments popping up across the city and region.

Charlotte’s Uptown is one of two zip codes in the Queen City ranking in the top 50 nationwide for booming apartment construction.

Experts point to the age demographics and amenities in each area driving the construction.

Construction in University City is a common sight as the area sees explosive growth.

“There’s a lot of amenities there that people want to get access to,” Kenneth Bell, the Managing Partner of KB Holdings Construction and Development, said. “It’s really a good spot, too, for apartment building and residential building as well.”

Zip 28262 ranks 27th in the nation, covering the University City and Mallard Creek areas, with more than 3,526 new apartments and Zip 28202 in Uptown ranks 46th with 2,837 new apartments, according to data from RentCafe and Yardi Matrix.

“We try to develop in areas where there is the most demand,” Bell said. “We want to get of course the highest and best use our of the property. We want to be in a place where people want to be where the property sales or we want to rent the property so that’s exactly what we follow, we follow those trends.”

Both zip codes are in different parts of the city but provide transportation options and amenities people want.

Yardi Matrix forecasts thousands of new apartments coming as more people move to Charlotte.

“We’re looking at about 14,000 this year and 15,000 next year and that is about 7% of existing stock to give you a measure of the type of inbound migration and population gains that are driving the demand,” Doug Ressler, Manager of Business Intelligence for Yardi Matrix, said.

Experts don’t see things cooling off in Charlotte, with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance showing more than 100 people moving to the region each day.

“It’s a pretty unique city especially on the East Coast and I think that’s what makes it as desirable as it is and I don’t see it stopping any time soon,” Bell said.

Experts said Uptown is a driving area for Gen Z, generally smaller space apartments closer to social areas.

Meanwhile, Millennials are looking to start families or want more space, so they are going to areas outside of Uptown.

