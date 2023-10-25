Troopers: 2 killed in serious crash in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) –Two people are dead after a serious crash in Chester County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on S.C. 72 near East Chapel Road just before 3 p.m.

Troopers say the two people died after three vehicles crashed. Four others were injured, including two children, according to the SCHP.

The names of the victims were not immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

