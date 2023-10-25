Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Is there a tiger on the loose in Rowan County? A grainy, overexposed picture captured on a trail camera and shown on a computer screen appears to show a tiger, or some type of cat, in the woods in the Rockwell area of Rowan County.

“We’ve seen the pictures and are looking into it,” said Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen.

WBTV contacted Rowan Animal Services. Director Maria Pannell said that contact was made with all large cat owners Wednesday morning in Rowan County and that “luckily all registered tigers are accounted for, however, we still plan to drive through the area a few times just as a precaution.”

“We’re hoping that this may be a tabby cat that someone has caught on camera. We haven’t confirmed that yet, but we’re looking into that. We’ve got officers in the area checking out everything,” Pannell added.

Pannell provided an additional update on Wednesday afternoon saying that no evidence of a tiger had been found.

“We still have not seen any signs of a tiger on the loose,” Pannell said. “Several of our officers drove the area and walked the wooded area where the cat was reported to be seen. So far they have seen zero evidence of a tiger or anything this large on the loose.”

The Tiger World Wildlife Sanctuary on Cook Road in Rockwell made a social media post saying all of its cats are accounted for and questioned if the picture shows a tiger or a tabby cat.

“This is not one of our animals! We have offered assistance to authorities if needed,” the post said. “We are as shocked as you are! Do you think it looks like a tiger??? Without size reference, it could be a domestic tabby cat!”

Adding to the intrigue was a call received at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning.

“We responded to (an address) on Artz Rd in reference to a lady that stated that she let her dogs out and heard them barking. She told dispatch that there was a tiger in her backyard,” said Captain Mark McDaniel. “That was at 11:24.”

Deputies responded to the area but did not find any tiger, according to McDaniel.

Both the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services ask that anyone with any further information or images please make contact with them.

