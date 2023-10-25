PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Statesville man charged with indecent liberties with minor, deputies say

Matthew Orren Fuller was arrested by Sex Offender Compliance Deputy R. Jones on Friday, October 20, 2023.(Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested on Friday, Oct. 20, after being accused of sexually assaulting a child in Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Matthew Fuller, 41, was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond and charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor.

Deputies say they received reports regarding the possible assault on Sept. 20, 2023.

Upon further investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Fuller through statements and other times of evidence they collected.

