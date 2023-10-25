Statesville man charged with indecent liberties with minor, deputies say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested on Friday, Oct. 20, after being accused of sexually assaulting a child in Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Matthew Fuller, 41, was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond and charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor.

CRIME: 1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at north Charlotte gas station

Deputies say they received reports regarding the possible assault on Sept. 20, 2023.

Upon further investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Fuller through statements and other times of evidence they collected.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.