QC Life bakes with Kupkake Kouture

The award-winning cupcake shop joins QC Life for a fall treat.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Having won second place for Charlotte’s Best Cupcake Year, Kupkake Kouture has become one of the top cupcake bakeries in the area.

Located in the University area, the acclaimed bakery will be participating in Small Business Saturday in SouthEnd on Nov. 25th.

Shannon King, owner and CEO of Kupkake Kouture, visited the QC Studio to give the crew a taste of one of their signature cupcakes.

