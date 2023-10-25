PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Monroe man charged after reported child sex assault at soccer academy

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe man has been arrested after an investigation into a potential child sexual assault at a soccer academy, police said.

The investigation started Monday at the Union Soccer Academy, according to the Monroe Police Department.

As a result of that investigation, officers arrested Jorge Palma on Tuesday and charged him with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, obstruction of justice, and alter or destroying evidence of criminal conduct, investigators said.

Police said Palma is the owner of the Union Soccer Academy and assisted in coaching and training.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and say more charges are possible.

Palma was in the Union County Jail under a $100,000 bond but later bonded out, according to the department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

The parking rates will increase in November.
Drive-up parking rates at CLT Airport to increase starting in November
Hornets players Amari Bailey, Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. visited patients at Novant...
‘Special.’ Hornets dress up in Halloween costumes, visit hospitalized kids
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Police: Juvenile taken into custody after armed person near school call in Gaston County
WBTV News at Noon
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
WBTV News at Noon
Deputies: Parents charged after toddler overdoses in Stanly Co.