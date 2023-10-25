Police: Monroe man charged after reported child sex assault at soccer academy

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe man has been arrested after an investigation into a potential child sexual assault at a soccer academy, police said.

The investigation started Monday at the Union Soccer Academy, according to the Monroe Police Department.

As a result of that investigation, officers arrested Jorge Palma on Tuesday and charged him with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, obstruction of justice, and alter or destroying evidence of criminal conduct, investigators said.

Police said Palma is the owner of the Union Soccer Academy and assisted in coaching and training.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and say more charges are possible.

Palma was in the Union County Jail under a $100,000 bond but later bonded out, according to the department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.

