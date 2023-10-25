One charged in Salisbury shooting that left three injured

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have now charged one man in the shooting that injured three people, including the suspect, on Jake Alexander Blvd. in September.

Matias Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure on October 5.

Gonzales-Garcia was arrested by Winston-Salem Police because he had been at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center being treated for the injuries he suffered. Bond was set at $250,000.

The shooting happened on Sunday, September 24. According to officers, it happened around 1 a.m. at a house along the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd., close to Interstate 85.

Officials say at least three people were hurt. The three victims have been identified as Gonzalez-Garcia, Flavio Antonio Arellanes-Marin, 25, and Miguel Rivero Garcia, 22.

All of the victims were transported to various hospitals and were in stable condition following the shooting.

