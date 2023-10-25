Man charged with Allisha Watts’ murder won’t face death penalty, family says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte man accused of killing Allisha Watts and dumping her body will not face the death penalty.

That’s the word from family after James Dunmore, Watts’ boyfriend, faced a judge Wednesday.

Allisha Watts was last seen leaving a home in east Charlotte on July 16. (Family photo)

The judge also gave Dunmore a $1 million bond, something the family said they weren’t happy about.

Watts disappeared back in July while visiting Dunmore from Moore County.

Her body was found weeks later dumped in the back of a cemetery in Montgomery County, east of Charlotte. Dunmore was later arrested.

WBTV is working to talk to family members about the developments in court.

