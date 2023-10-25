Crime Stoppers: Detectives still working to identify suspects in Charlotte armed robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to identify the people responsible for several armed robberies that have happened in the city of Charlotte.

Each of the following incidents have been featured in a WBTV Crime Stoppers report. One of the robberies happened at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in early August.

The robbery happened on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Jimmy John’s off Harris Corners Parkway in north Charlotte. Surveillance footage from the restaurant shows two people enter the business and rob it at gunpoint.

Money was stolen from the Jimmy John’s. No one was hurt during the robbery.

In early September, an armed robbery happened at a pawn shop in east Charlotte. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Smart Pawn and Jewelry Shop on Monroe Road in east Charlotte.

Surveillance footage shows from the business shows thieves smashing display cases and grabbing guns. Police said 26 guns were reported stolen. Money and jewelry were also taken.

Police were also called to investigate another armed robbery on Sunday, Sept. 3, the day after the pawn shop heist. The incident happened at Tienda Mexicana Mi Café. The convenience store is located off Sunset Road near I-77.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a person in a dark hoodie, dark pants and a Chicago Bulls hat walked into the business and walked behind the front counter with a gun.

No one was hurt during the robbery, but money was stolen.

No one has been charged in connection to any of the aforementioned robberies.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Related: Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify person who robbed east Charlotte Family Dollar

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.