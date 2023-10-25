PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Country music star, SC native Darius Rucker honored with humanitarian award

Darius Rucker was surprised with the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award while he was a guest on...
Darius Rucker was surprised with the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award while he was a guest on a talk show this week.(Photo Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s favorite son received a huge honor for his work when it comes to helping others.

The Country Music Association awarded country music star and South Carolina native Darius Rucker with the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award.

He was surprised with the award on Monday while he was a guest on the Kelly Clarkson show.

The award recognizes a person who has served as a humanitarian through community leadership, financial support, personal volunteerism and advocacy.

When accepting the award, Rucker said his mother was the one who inspired his passion for giving back.

“When I was a kid, she instilled in us that you help people—not people that are less fortunate; you help people that need help,” Rucker shared. “We grew up in a really poor neighborhood with not much and, you know, there was no reason for me to believe that I was gonna be here and make it. But she always instilled in me ‘believe in yourself, you can do whatever you want.’”

One of the ways that Rucker gives back to the community is through his Monday after the Masters charity event in Myrtle Beach. It has generated millions of dollars for children’s educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program, according to the event’s website.

Rucker has also co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston. It’s another effort directly inspired by his mother who was an MUSC nurse.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

The parking rates will increase in November.
Drive-up parking rates at CLT Airport to increase starting in November
Hornets players Amari Bailey, Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. visited patients at Novant...
‘Special.’ Hornets dress up in Halloween costumes, visit hospitalized kids
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Police: Juvenile taken into custody after armed person near school call in Gaston County
WBTV News at Noon
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
WBTV News at Noon
Deputies: Parents charged after toddler overdoses in Stanly Co.