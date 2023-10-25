Celebrate spooky season with Billy Sunday and Ava Pizzeria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some drinks, a bite to eat, and a murder.

A local bar has quite a festive collaboration going on.

Billy Sunday is in the middle of their Murder Mystery Pop-Up, happening now through Halloween. In addition to drink specials, Mark has prepared some food specials!

In addition to food specials, the bar will also have four cocktail specials.

On Saturdays ONLY, murder mystery packets will be available with the purchase of a cocktail.

QC Life took to the kitchen with Mark Becker of AVA Pizzeria and Brian DuBois of Billy Sunday to showcase some of their treats.

