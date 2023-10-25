PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Celebrate spooky season with Billy Sunday and Ava Pizzeria

The bar and pizzeria have teamed up for a murder mystery popup
The bar and pizzeria have teamed up for a murder mystery popup
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some drinks, a bite to eat, and a murder.

A local bar has quite a festive collaboration going on.

Billy Sunday is in the middle of their Murder Mystery Pop-Up, happening now through Halloween. In addition to drink specials, Mark has prepared some food specials!

In addition to food specials, the bar will also have four cocktail specials.

On Saturdays ONLY, murder mystery packets will be available with the purchase of a cocktail.

QC Life took to the kitchen with Mark Becker of AVA Pizzeria and Brian DuBois of Billy Sunday to showcase some of their treats.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.

Latest News

More information and a witness speaks about the recent Romare fight on July 4th
Fight breaks out at uptown Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park
On Friday morning, Chef Corey Jones, owner of Mad Dash Kitchen, and Cory Wilkins, the co-leader...
Yum! Making a shrimp pattie melt with Mad Dash Kitchen
WARNING: Video contains explicit language, viewer discretion is advised.
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Uncovering holes in South Carolina's effort to protect domestic violence victims.
Cover Story: Responding to domestic violence calls
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is training deputies in active shooter situations...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducts active shooter training