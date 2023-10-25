PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Man arrested, 2nd victim dies after triple shooting at Charlotte gas station

Authorities advised a suspect, Jaylin Johnson, 18, was apprehended in Kannapolis.
Police said the shooting happened after men began arguing.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person died Thursday after a triple shooting at a north Charlotte gas station shooting Tuesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

That person was identified as 19-year-old Quaveon Robinson.

Another victim, who was pronounced deceased on scene, was identified as 27-year-old Jadaruis McCullough. The third person shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

CRIME: Police: Juvenile taken into custody after armed person near school call in Gaston County

Authorities advised a suspect, Jaylin Johnson, 18, was apprehended in Kannapolis and charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Attempted Murder
  • Discharge of a Firearm within Enclosure to Incite Fear

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Beatties Ford Road near I-85.

Police said the shooting happened after men began arguing. Officers said the argument escalated, and one of the men pulled a gun and shot three other men.

Police are going through the store’s surveillance footage and talking to employees and witnesses as they put the case’s pieces together.

Both police and activists at the scene acknowledged that incidents such as the one Tuesday night have implications far beyond the immediate aftermath.

Activists continued their plea for an end to violence after 1 was killed and 2 others were hurt in a shooting.

“The pain that this causes to the friends and the family members doesn’t stop at the end of the immediate investigation,” CMPD Major Ryan Butler said. “It doesn’t stop at the end of criminal prosecution. This is a long-term impact, and it’s not just to a small group of people.”

Related: 2 teens seriously hurt in shooting at northwest Charlotte gas station

Jacqueline Lewis of Angels of Mercy also spoke to the impact of gun violence.

“We want to be able to walk the streets, we want to be able to go out and shop, we want to be able to go out and do these things,” she said. “Without worrying about whether or not we’re gonna get gunned down, especially in our own community.”

Watch continuous news coverage here:

