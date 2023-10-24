Making pudding cups with a Halloween twist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halloween is just around the corner!

In celebration of the nation’s spookiest holiday, our QC Life crew took to the kitchen to create a fun Halloween-themed dessert for kids

Here’s how to make Halloween Pudding Cups

Ingredients:

White chocolate pudding

Milk

Food coloring

Oreos

Instructions:

Make pudding according to instructions on the box

Add food coloring as you mix

Crush up Oreos

Draw faces on clear plastic cups

Fill with pudding and top with Oreos

Here’s how to make the final touches of the Halloween Cups

Our QC Life hosts finish up their spooky cups for Halloween weekend

