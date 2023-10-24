Making pudding cups with a Halloween twist
Our QC Life hosts make some spooky desserts in celebration of Halloween weekend
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halloween is just around the corner!
In celebration of the nation’s spookiest holiday, our QC Life crew took to the kitchen to create a fun Halloween-themed dessert for kids
Here’s how to make Halloween Pudding Cups
Ingredients:
- White chocolate pudding
- Milk
- Food coloring
- Oreos
Instructions:
- Make pudding according to instructions on the box
- Add food coloring as you mix
- Crush up Oreos
- Draw faces on clear plastic cups
- Fill with pudding and top with Oreos
Here’s how to make the final touches of the Halloween Cups
