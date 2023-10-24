PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Making pudding cups with a Halloween twist

Our QC Life hosts make some spooky desserts in celebration of Halloween weekend
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halloween is just around the corner!

In celebration of the nation’s spookiest holiday, our QC Life crew took to the kitchen to create a fun Halloween-themed dessert for kids

Here’s how to make Halloween Pudding Cups

Ingredients:

  • White chocolate pudding
  • Milk
  • Food coloring
  • Oreos

Instructions:

  • Make pudding according to instructions on the box
  • Add food coloring as you mix
  • Crush up Oreos
  • Draw faces on clear plastic cups
  • Fill with pudding and top with Oreos

