Getting a taste of Food Geeks Eatery

The black-owned business now has two locations in the Charlotte area
The black-owned business now has two locations in the Charlotte area
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - ‘Comfort food the Brooklyn Way.’

Food Geeks Eatery has been serving the Charlotte area for quite some time. The restaurant now has two locations, one in Indian Land inside the Walmart on Charlotte Highway, and in Charlotte on East Independence Boulevard which opened just this month, on Oct. 13.

Chef/owner of Food Geeks TR Burns joined QC Life to help cook up something good, while also giving information about his restaurants.

You can check them out on Instagram: and Facebook as well.

