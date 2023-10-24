Deputies: Woman attacked, sexually assaulted while jogging in York County

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman says she was sexually assaulted while she was jogging in York County Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on North Sutton Road near Camber Woods Drive.

Deputies say the 46-year-old woman reported she was jogging along the roadway and heard another person running behind her. Believing it was another runner, she moved over to allow them to pass.

That’s when she told deputies she was tackled to the ground.

She says the man began ‘to feel on her private areas’, and she attempted to fight him off. Reports stated a vehicle traveling down the road potentially spooked the assailant, and he ran down North Sutton toward Lower Assembly Drive, dipping into the woods.

Authorities said the woman called 911 immediately, and upon arrival, officers determined the victim’s skinned-up knees and clothing debris were consistent with being tackled to the ground.

News of the assault spread throughout the Baxter Village community quickly.

“This area is a safe area and that’s also why it’s alarming, we don’t usually deal with this type of thing,” one neighbor said.

The incident is making women who run in the area think twice about their habits.

“I try not to go early mornings or late evenings, and this confirms that I don’t want to be doing that,” she said.

Nannette Jordan says she’ll be encouraging her daughter to stop running alone.

“Our daughter runs every morning around 5 o’ clock, she gets at least a mile, sometimes more than that,” Jordan said. “She used to have a running partner, I’m going to see if they can get together again because that’s not safe in my opinion.”

The suspect was described as about 5′8″, wearing dark clothing, a gray hat, and a mask. Deputies requested a K9 who was able to pick up a track; however, couldn’t find the suspect.

