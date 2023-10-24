PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies: Woman attacked, sexually assaulted while jogging in York County

The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. on North Sutton Road near Camber Woods Drive.
The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. on North Sutton Road near Camber Woods Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff and Caroline Hicks
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman says she was sexually assaulted while she was jogging in York County Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on North Sutton Road near Camber Woods Drive.

Deputies say the 46-year-old woman reported she was jogging along the roadway and heard another person running behind her. Believing it was another runner, she moved over to allow them to pass.

That’s when she told deputies she was tackled to the ground.

She says the man began ‘to feel on her private areas’, and she attempted to fight him off. Reports stated a vehicle traveling down the road potentially spooked the assailant, and he ran down North Sutton toward Lower Assembly Drive, dipping into the woods.

CRIME: 1 hurt in shooting in east Charlotte grocery store parking lot

Authorities said the woman called 911 immediately, and upon arrival, officers determined the victim’s skinned-up knees and clothing debris were consistent with being tackled to the ground.

News of the assault spread throughout the Baxter Village community quickly.

“This area is a safe area and that’s also why it’s alarming, we don’t usually deal with this type of thing,” one neighbor said.

The incident is making women who run in the area think twice about their habits.

“I try not to go early mornings or late evenings, and this confirms that I don’t want to be doing that,” she said.

Nannette Jordan says she’ll be encouraging her daughter to stop running alone.

“Our daughter runs every morning around 5 o’ clock, she gets at least a mile, sometimes more than that,” Jordan said. “She used to have a running partner, I’m going to see if they can get together again because that’s not safe in my opinion.”

The suspect was described as about 5′8″, wearing dark clothing, a gray hat, and a mask. Deputies requested a K9 who was able to pick up a track; however, couldn’t find the suspect.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band about to head on the ‘trip of a lifetime’
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Tajenai Marie Johnson
Statesville Police search for teen girl missing for over a month
The closure happened after officials said people tried to feed and hold a bear spotted on the...
Section of Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to bear encounter
John Joy has been arrested twice in recent weeks.
Iredell Co. man out on bond after multiple arrests for child sex crimes