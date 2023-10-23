PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tree removals taking place in Statesville

Shawn Cox, City Arborist, uses advanced techniques and tools to assess the trees' condition and determine the extent of their structural issues.(City of Statesville)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - In an effort to ensure the safety of our community and preserve the health of our urban forest, the City of Statesville will be removing approximately 20 trees over the next few months. The decision to remove these trees is not taken lightly, and it is based on careful assessment and evaluation by City Arborist, Shawn Cox.

Most of the trees earmarked for removal are willow oak and ash trees. These trees have been impacted by various factors that compromise their structural integrity and overall health. Two significant fungal threats that have necessitated tree removals are the “weeping conk” and “Hypoxylon canker.” These fungi pose severe risks to oak trees:

-Weeping conk: This fungus is responsible for causing root rot in oak trees. Root rot undermines the stability of the tree, making it a potential hazard.

-Hypoxylon canker: Oaks affected by Hypoxylon canker deteriorate rapidly. This fungus infiltrates beneath the bark and disrupts the cambium layer of the tree, leading to a quick decline in health.

Shawn Cox, City Arborist, uses advanced techniques and tools to assess the trees’ condition and determine the extent of their structural issues. Utilizing a Resistograph, he identifies areas of substandard structural integrity and decay within the tree, helping gauge how much healthy tissue remains. Cox also evaluates the root collar and trunk flare for the presence of fungus or other issues affecting the tree’s stability. He examines the tree’s canopy for discolored or wilted leaves and signs of thinning, which can indicate declining health.

To efficiently manage the removal of affected trees, those in close proximity to each other will be scheduled for removal during the same week. The removal process involves removing the crown of the tree first, and the remaining trunk of the tree at a later date.

The tree removals will take place on the following streets: West Front Street, Meeting Street, Bell Street, Mulberry Street, Race Street, and Davie Avenue.

“The City of Statesville prioritizes the safety of its residents and the health of its urban forest. The decision to remove these trees is a proactive measure to mitigate potential risks and ensure the long-term well-being of our community’s green spaces,” a press release said. “We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to maintain a safe and vibrant environment for all.”

Traffic and safety alerts will be posted on the City’s social media pages and website once a schedule has been determined.

If you have questions about the removal of a tree, please contact Shawn Cox at 704-832-3827 or via email at scox@statesvillenc.net.

