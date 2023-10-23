Salisbury Youth Council welcomes new members in induction ceremony

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Youth Council (SYC) has announced the induction of its newest members during the Member Induction and Pinning Ceremony recently at Salisbury City Hall.

The following individuals have been officially inducted into the Salisbury Youth Council:

Joshuah Argueta, Andrew Aron, Erin Augustson, Sara Blandino, Dynazty Brown, Eva Carter, Heavan Claus, Sheenya Daugherty, Thomas Gray Davis, Samuel Fatovic, Lucy Heilig, Madison Krider, Samantha Lenig, Sara Lescoe, Micah Lightfoot, Iris Marroquin. Ava Morris, Kamilah Morris, Ethan Ott, Alanna Rivers, Carolina Rodriguez, Lloyd Stockdale, Peyton Weaks, and Jimmy Wright.

“I’m so thankful and blessed to get the opportunity to be President of the Salisbury Youth City Council again,” said Gray Davis, Salisbury Youth Council President and an 11th-grader at Salisbury High School. “I’m excited to see what this year has in store for us as we continue to shape and help build the people around us. We will strive to help unite us as a community and work to help better those around us. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to serve those around me while also helping lead our youth council to better serve our community.”

The induction ceremony included inspiring words from Matthew Gerald Clinton, Livingstone College’s 95th Student Government Association President, and Student Government Association Vice-President Ne’khia Ray.

The Youth Council Advisory Board consists of City staff members: Kaisha Brown (communications), Delando Clowney (parks and rec.), Jay Davis (parks and rec.), Latoya Price (Downtown Development/Downtown Salisbury Inc.) Megan Simpson (parks and rec.), Allie Thies (public works), and City Councilmember Anthony Smith.

Salisbury Youth Council now accepts applications on a rolling basis. For more information or to apply, visit: //salisburync.gov/SYC.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.