PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Military Talent Attraction Weekend showcases opportunities for veterans and transitioning service members

Rowan County is home to the Salisbury VA Health Care System, providing Veterans and their...
Rowan County is home to the Salisbury VA Health Care System, providing Veterans and their families with easy access to comprehensive medical care, mental health support, and various vital services, all conveniently close to home.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a long-awaited and eagerly anticipated return, Rowan County has announced the rescheduled Military Talent Attraction Weekend, an event initially slated for March 2020 but postponed due to the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Rowan EDC, NCWorks, Salisbury VA Health Care System, City of Salisbury, Rowan Tourism Development Authority, NC4ME, and other community partners have been working on bringing back this program to match the needs of employers with highly skilled talent.

“We believe Rowan County is uniquely situated to attract military personnel with the VA Hospital and our four higher education institutions,” said Rosalind Hines, Chair of the Chamber’s Workforce Development Alliance (Waggoner Realty). She continued, “We are planning a welcoming weekend with a community job fair and encourage all local job seekers to join us.”

With a focus on showcasing the county’s attributes, the Military Talent Attraction Weekend aims to connect military personnel with employers who recognize and value the unique skills, discipline, and leadership qualities that veterans bring to the workforce.

“We are thrilled to bring this event back, shining a spotlight on the remarkable opportunities awaiting Veterans and transitioning service members in Rowan County,” said Kendall Henderson, Director of Business Services with the Rowan EDC.

Rowan County is home to the Salisbury VA Health Care System, providing Veterans and their families with easy access to comprehensive medical care, mental health support, and various vital services, all conveniently close to home.

In addition to exceptional healthcare resources, Rowan County boasts stunning natural beauty and an affordable cost of living. With the state’s second-largest lake, it’s an appealing destination for Veterans who enjoy lakeside living and excellent fishing opportunities on the Yadkin River. The county also offers numerous parks, trails, and outdoor recreation options. What’s more, Rowan County’s cost of living is 23% lower than the national average, making it an attractive choice for Veterans seeking affordable housing options and a higher standard of living. The county’s diverse job market, tax benefits for veterans, and welcoming community make it an ideal place for Veterans and transitioning service members to explore new opportunities as they embark on their civilian life journey.

The Military Talent Attraction Weekend Schedule:

  • Friday, Nov. 3: Beers & Careers welcome reception from 4-7 p.m. Guests will check-in and receive welcome bags at the Paul E. Fisher Gateway Building, followed by the opportunity to network with community partners and employers at New Sarum Brewery.
  • Saturday, Nov. 4: Community Job Fair from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Salisbury VA Health Care System’s gymnasium, featuring approximately 40 employers. This job fair is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, regardless of military status, and is part of the regular fall job fair schedule.

For the remainder of the weekend, out-of-town military guests and their families are invited to explore the area and utilize free tickets and promotions included in their welcome bag. They are also welcome to attend faith-based services at their leisure.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase that started in Gaston County ended in a fiery crash that damaged at least...
Chase from Gaston Co. ends in fiery crash, destroying Meck. Co. car lot inventory
A $1 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Saturday's Powerball drawing.
N.C. Powerball ticket sold in Charlotte wins $1 million
Gaston County Police are investigating a fire and shooting that left one person dead early...
Police: Gaston Co. man kills son, sets home on fire in suspected murder-suicide
One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bird first discovered in South Carolina is one of 21...
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says

Latest News

All Fun Run participants will receive a medal for finishing the race.
Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5k returns to Frank Liske Park
The new members were recently inducted during a ceremony at City Hall.
Salisbury Youth Council welcomes new members in induction ceremony
On Monday, CMPD will discuss its plan to recruit more officers to join the department.
CMPD to discuss recruiting efforts as it welcomes its largest class ever
A group of teenagers organized the rally within a national organization called Club Z.
‘The main way to help is by spreading awareness’: Rally for Israel held at Marshall Park