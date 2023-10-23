Military Talent Attraction Weekend showcases opportunities for veterans and transitioning service members

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a long-awaited and eagerly anticipated return, Rowan County has announced the rescheduled Military Talent Attraction Weekend, an event initially slated for March 2020 but postponed due to the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Rowan EDC, NCWorks, Salisbury VA Health Care System, City of Salisbury, Rowan Tourism Development Authority, NC4ME, and other community partners have been working on bringing back this program to match the needs of employers with highly skilled talent.

“We believe Rowan County is uniquely situated to attract military personnel with the VA Hospital and our four higher education institutions,” said Rosalind Hines, Chair of the Chamber’s Workforce Development Alliance (Waggoner Realty). She continued, “We are planning a welcoming weekend with a community job fair and encourage all local job seekers to join us.”

With a focus on showcasing the county’s attributes, the Military Talent Attraction Weekend aims to connect military personnel with employers who recognize and value the unique skills, discipline, and leadership qualities that veterans bring to the workforce.

“We are thrilled to bring this event back, shining a spotlight on the remarkable opportunities awaiting Veterans and transitioning service members in Rowan County,” said Kendall Henderson, Director of Business Services with the Rowan EDC.

Rowan County is home to the Salisbury VA Health Care System, providing Veterans and their families with easy access to comprehensive medical care, mental health support, and various vital services, all conveniently close to home.

In addition to exceptional healthcare resources, Rowan County boasts stunning natural beauty and an affordable cost of living. With the state’s second-largest lake, it’s an appealing destination for Veterans who enjoy lakeside living and excellent fishing opportunities on the Yadkin River. The county also offers numerous parks, trails, and outdoor recreation options. What’s more, Rowan County’s cost of living is 23% lower than the national average, making it an attractive choice for Veterans seeking affordable housing options and a higher standard of living. The county’s diverse job market, tax benefits for veterans, and welcoming community make it an ideal place for Veterans and transitioning service members to explore new opportunities as they embark on their civilian life journey.

The Military Talent Attraction Weekend Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 3: Beers & Careers welcome reception from 4-7 p.m. Guests will check-in and receive welcome bags at the Paul E. Fisher Gateway Building, followed by the opportunity to network with community partners and employers at New Sarum Brewery.

Saturday, Nov. 4: Community Job Fair from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Salisbury VA Health Care System’s gymnasium, featuring approximately 40 employers. This job fair is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, regardless of military status, and is part of the regular fall job fair schedule.

For the remainder of the weekend, out-of-town military guests and their families are invited to explore the area and utilize free tickets and promotions included in their welcome bag. They are also welcome to attend faith-based services at their leisure.

