‘The main way to help is by spreading awareness’: Rally for Israel held at Marshall Park

By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people made their way to Marshall Park to Rally for Israel on Sunday afternoon.

A group of teenagers organized the rally within a national organization called Club Z, which creates a network of educated and articulate activists committed to Zionism who advocate for Israel and the Jewish people.

During the rally, demonstrators said prayers of Israel and demanded the release of hundreds of hostages who are being held captive by Hamas terrorists.

Eve Weiss, a team board member of the Charlotte chapter of Club Z said it is important to keep spreading awareness about the violence that is taking place.

“Since we are not able to actually be in Israel and do anything to help, we just want to ask the international community to shed awareness and let people actually see what’s going on and shed light and not [spread] false information,” Weiss said.

Ari Zatlin, the vice president and another teenager part of Club Z said advocating for Israel is personal.

“We have a lot of Israeli friends and family who also have to serve,” Zatlin said. “The main way to help is by spreading awareness like we’re doing here today.”

In addition to gathering, Weiss said the group plans to put pen to paper to ensure Israelis do not feel alone.

“We’re also going to be writing on stationary cards to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and people fighting for us, just to tell them how thankful we are and how we support them,” she said.

In the meantime, Weiss said Club Z will be fundraising and trying to get more organizations involved to find other ways they can help people in Israel.

