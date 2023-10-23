Lanes closed on Wilkinson Blvd. after van crashes, stops on top of barrier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several lanes are closed on Wilkinson Boulevard near I-77 after a van crashed, coming to a rest on top of a concrete barrier in west Charlotte.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

The van could be seen straddling the barrier between the east and westbound sides of the highway.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

NCDOT said it expects the roadway to fully reopen shortly after 10 a.m.

