Lanes closed on Wilkinson Blvd. after van crashes, stops on top of barrier

The van came to a rest on top of a concrete median, near I-77.
A van crashed on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte on Monday, coming to a stop on top of a...
A van crashed on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte on Monday, coming to a stop on top of a concrete median.(NCDOT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several lanes are closed on Wilkinson Boulevard near I-77 after a van crashed, coming to a rest on top of a concrete barrier in west Charlotte.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

The van could be seen straddling the barrier between the east and westbound sides of the highway.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

NCDOT said it expects the roadway to fully reopen shortly after 10 a.m.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

