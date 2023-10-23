PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5k returns to Frank Liske Park

Register now for October 28 event
All Fun Run participants will receive a medal for finishing the race.
All Fun Run participants will receive a medal for finishing the race.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Calling all creatures, goblins and ghouls: Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks is hosting a Halloween-inspired 5k run/walk to celebrate “spooky season.”

Runners and walkers are invited to register for the 22nd Annual Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5k and Fun Run on Saturday, October 28 at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027). The Fun Run and Mile Walk begins at 5 p.m. The 5k starts at 5:30 p.m.

Runners will receive custom bibs and t-shirts and race bags with Halloween treats inside.

All Fun Run participants will receive a medal for finishing the race.

Specially designed individual awards will be presented to the top three 5k runners in each age group. Custom plaques will be awarded to the overall male and female, overall masters (40-49) male and female and overall grand masters (50 and older) male and female.

There will also be a costume contest where the best dressed male and female will be recognized.

Registration fees are $10 for the Fun Run and $25 for the 5k. Prices will increase after October 20.

This year’s title sponsor is Ground Thunder Construction. The company was selected as the general contractor to complete the Frank Liske Park office, concessions and mini golf renovation project.

Fun Run sponsors include HiTone Fitness and ChiroCabarrus.

HiTone will provide a vendor tent for information on their business and perform the pre-race warm up.

ChiroCabarrus will also have a vendor tent. The company will offer consultations to runners with injuries or musculoskeletal health concerns and provide pre- and post-race myofascial work.

For more information and to register, visit Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5K (runsignup.com) or email Jmcoffman@cabarruscounty.us.

