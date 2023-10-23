Going green with the Vegan Big Mac Taco

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here in the kitchen, a talented chef joins QC Life to create a mashup of two foodie favorites.

If you can’t choose between a burger or a taco, the good news is you can have both at once and with a vegan twist.

QC Life is joined by Chef Mal, Chef and Owner at Dawg’On Vegans to learn how to make the Vegan Bic Mac Taco

The vegan-based restaurant was founded in 2019, with the goal of bringing fresh vegan meals with innovative style. The restaurant is mostly open on the weekends, they post their menu and schedule on Instagram every week.

Here’s how to make your own Vegan Big Mac Taco:

Ingredients:

Plant-based meat substitute

Vegan butter

Street taco shells

Sesame seeds

Iceberg lettuce

Dill pickles

Steak seasoning

Finely minced onions

Vegan American cheese

Vegan mayo

Apple cider vinegar

Mustard

Sweet relish

Smoked paprika

Pink salt

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Mac sauce:

Mix together

1 cup (v) mayo

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp mustard

1 tsp vinegar

2 tbs sweet relish

¼ tsp pink salt

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp garlic powder

Directions:

-Heat a buttered skillet to medium.

-Section Plant-Based meat into six sections roll into balls and place in center of the Taco shell and smash to cover most of the shell’s surface.

-Sprinkle steak seasoning on meat side

-Sear meat side down for 2-3 min or until patty has a nice sear

-Flip taco on shell side, add slice of cheese to the seared meat while tortilla the side toast 1-2 min

-Flip cheese side down briefly just to get a slight melt on the cheese

-Remove from heat and top with Pickles then Mac sauce, Minced onions, lettuce and finish with Sesame Seeds serve and enjoy!

