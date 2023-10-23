PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Woman found dead in Maiden home, man charged with her murder

It’s not immediately known if the suspect and the victim are related.
Michael Steven Ricker was taken into custody early Sunday morning.
Michael Steven Ricker was taken into custody early Sunday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman was found dead in her Lincoln County home over the weekend and a suspect has been arrested for her murder.

Deputies were called to a home on Ginger Lane in Maiden to assist Lincoln County EMS with a reported cardiac arrest shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 21, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, Lesa Armstrong Rose, 63, had been found on the bathroom floor by family members who arrived home and called 911, deputies said.

EMS and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Rose dead from wounds not consistent with a natural cause, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators identified Michael Steven Ricker, 36, who also lives at the home, as a suspect. He was taken into custody early Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, deputies said.

It’s not immediately known if the suspect and the victim are related.

Ricker was booked into the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without a bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He is scheduled for his first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Monday.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

