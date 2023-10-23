Crews battle house fire in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from several local fire departments battled a fire at a house in East Spencer on Sunday night.

According to the East Spencer Fire Department, the fire was successfully extinguished, though there was heavy damage to the house.

The fire was reported in the 200 block of Hall St. just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

