Crews battle house fire in East Spencer

Home on Hall St. suffers damage in Sunday night fire
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from several local fire departments battled a fire at a house in East Spencer on Sunday night.

According to the East Spencer Fire Department, the fire was successfully extinguished, though there was heavy damage to the house.

The fire was reported in the 200 block of Hall St. just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

