CMPD officer involved in crash in Plaza Midwood

The crash happened at Central Avenue and The Plaza on Monday morning.
A CMPD officer was involved in a crash at Central Avenue and The Plaza early Monday morning.
A CMPD officer was involved in a crash at Central Avenue and The Plaza early Monday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was involved in a crash in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood on Monday morning.

The crash happened at Central Avenue and The Plaza around 1:45 a.m.

The police cruiser had damage to its right side and the airbags deployed during the crash.

One other vehicle appeared to have been involved in the incident.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or if anyone will be charged.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: CMPD officer among 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash

Watch continuous news coverage here:

