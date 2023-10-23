CMPD officer involved in crash in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was involved in a crash in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood on Monday morning.

The crash happened at Central Avenue and The Plaza around 1:45 a.m.

The police cruiser had damage to its right side and the airbags deployed during the crash.

One other vehicle appeared to have been involved in the incident.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or if anyone will be charged.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

